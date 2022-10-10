WINCHESTER - In this topsy-turvy world we live in, getting people accurate information remains of the utmost importance. And this doesn’t just involve the media, i.e. this newspaper or local TV or even the national news; rather, it concerns everyone.
To that effect, Winchester Town Meeting previously supported an article to create a Communications Study Committee to understand how the town can better communicate with residents, voters and Town Meeting members. This fall, members of that committee will release a final report to Town Meeting detailing what they discovered and recommendations for improvements going forward.
Lance Grenzeback, chair of the committee, gave the Select Board an overview of what to expect at fall Town Meeting. He said the media environment changed, which now leads to poor communication. That, he noted, impacts residents, Town Meeting and local government.
When surveying residents and looking into the communication problems that befall the town, Grenzeback said he heard, from residents: the town website needs improvement, information isn’t reaching citizens and some issues can be difficult to follow; from Town Meeting: motion books and presentations do not support well-informed debate and more communication is needed with Town Meeting members.
Therefore, the committee offered some recommendations, such as establishing a pro-active town government, reconfiguring the town website for easier navigation, considering a town communications manager (by FY25), better defining the audience for town government information, proactively delivering notifications and the town manager newsletter, making communication a key priority for the town manager, and preparing a written communications plan.
For Town Meeting specifically, the committee suggested establishing better communication within Town Meeting including a Town Meeting Association as an online forum for communication among Town Meeting members, previewing articles beforehand, requiring budget and tax impact estimates for all major articles, and proposing guidance for constituent outreach.
This all leads to a proposed article for this fall, which will ask the Select Board and town manager to prepare a communications plan (five or six pages) with a purpose, goals. communication channels, and tasks.
“This,” Grenzeback said about a lack of communication in town, “Is a creeping problem getting to be big.”
He added, in the report, how “our communications environment and the media landscape have changed dramatically. Local newspapers have been largely displaced by a kaleidoscope of websites and social media platforms that deliver fragmented, incomplete and often inaccurate information. The volume and immediacy of this information has diverted many residents’ time and attention from local issues.”
The report continued, “These changes have made it increasingly difficult to hear and learn about the work of our town government and the decisions of our (T)own (M)eeting. Our shared news sources are fewer, and our shared narrative about town news, events and issues is weaker.”
