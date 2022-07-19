WINCHESTER - Dying just became a whole lot less expensive . . . for any former Winchester resident, anyway.
Thanks to a recommendation from the Wildwood Cemetery Committee and an approval from the Select Board, former residents of Winchester will now pay the resident fee if they want to be buried in Wildwood Cemetery. The only catch is that person had to have lived in Winchester for at least 10 years.
Previously, any non-resident who wanted to lie in Wildwood Cemetery paid double the rate of a resident. That included former residents who left town but considered Winchester their home. The committee felt that was unfair.
According to committee member Jim Shattuck, the town loses five or six sales a year from former residents who don’t want to pay double the resident rate. He also said, on average, 4.2 families end up paying the non-resident fee. Therefore, the town would lose some money from those families who would now pay the less expensive rate, but it would gain money from the families who opted out of paying the non-resident rate and bought a plot somewhere else.
Committee member Allan Eyden said, ideally, people would buy a plot when they first moved to town, but that’s not exactly what people are thinking about at that time. He added there’s also no organized way for an exit interview when someone leaves town to remind them to buy a plot at Wildwood before they officially move out.
Therefore, to make the process fair to former residents, the committee asked the Select Board to amend the rates so that any former 10-year resident of town could purchase a plot at Wildwood Cemetery and pay the resident rate. This change will require former residents to show proof of residency.
