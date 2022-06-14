BOSTON - The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) will be celebrating the 19th annual Commonwealth Heroines on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the The Venezia Hotel, 20 Ericsson Street in Dorchester. Opening remarks will be made by MCSW Chairwoman Denella Clark, followed by a special recognition of all 121 honorees.

Former Chair of the School Committee and Select Board in Winchester, the MCSW will honor Susan Verdicchio as one of the Commonwealth Heroines.

"As the first Black woman to chair the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, and also as a proud appointee of Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito, we are thrilled to recognize women from all across our great Commonwealth who sometimes are not seen for their amazing contributions. We are also pleased to be joined by our dedicated Lieutenant Governor who will deliver a keynote address. We are excited that this year’s event will be in person and look forward to celebrating our honorees," commented Chairwoman Clark. 

Our Commonwealth Heroines are women who have been chosen by their legislators for their extraordinary acts of service, making a big difference in their communities but not necessarily making the news. They perform unheralded acts daily that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live. Commonwealth Heroines use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others in their community. They are mentors, volunteers, and innovators who strive to protect and represent the interests of seniors, victims of violence, children, immigrants, and other vulnerable populations. They are the glue that keeps a community together.  

We are proud to announce the following women as this year’s Commonwealth Heroines and look forward to publicly recognizing them at our event on June 22 in Boston: 

Donna Kivlin, Littleton

Mary Jenewin-Caplin, East Longmeadow

Maureen Reilly Meagher, Newton

Mary Jo Rossetti, Somerville

Lisa Daoust, Spencer

Allison Baker, South Boston

Linda Dunlavy, South Deerfield

Cynthia Roy, New Bedford

Michelle Guzman, Lynn

Danielle Smida, Haverhill

Mary Waldron, Brockton

Wendy Heiger-Bernays, Lexington

Sandy Middleton, Cambridge

Matzaris Del Valle, Hyde Park

Megan Driscoll Greenstein, Duxbury

Susan Verdicchio, Winchester

Yvonne Gittens, Cambridge

Patti Machado, Centerville

Irene Fernandes, Taunton

Cynthia Espinosa-Marrero, Holyoke

Jennelle Gadowski, West Tisbury

Nina Goodick, Gloucester

Arlene Omosefunmi, Fall River

Helena Tonge, Boston

Roberta Lynch, Franklin

Alison Page, Tyngsborough

Kim Hanton, Revere

Levenia Furusa Mavingire, Lowell 

Jeanine Calabria, Concord

Nancy Thomas, Somerset

Erin Gaffen, Reading

Pam Tarallo, Seekonk

Susan Chalifoux Zephir, Leominster

Kim Lalli, Maynard 

Toy Vongpheth, Lowell

Joan Levesque Arguin, Rehoboth

Carmela Dalton, Lynnfield

Maribeth Lynch, Shrewsbury

Tamika Olszewski, Auburndale

Lillian Fournier, Clinton

Luisa Fernandez, Fitchburg

Janet DiLeo Wade, Kingston

Susan Swanson, Worcester

Rebecca Crawford, Framingham

Susan Salamoff, Natick

Ann McGonigle Santos, Wakefield

Alexi Conine, Boston

Mary E Leach, Billerica

Mary Cole, East Boston

Deb Leonczyk, Huntington

Tammy Turner, Everett

Katie Leavitt Sutton, Hingham

Aimee Coolidge, Arlington

Kathleen Pease, North Andover

Masika Gadson, Dorchester

Jo-Ann Keegan, Lowell 

Dawn Anderson, North Grafton

Margaret “Peg” Page, Plymouth

Carole Krauss Mullen, Hopedale

Donna Gill, Tewksbury

Lisa Nemeth, Ludlow

Jeanne Kjellman, Lakeville

Jocelyn Tager, Watertown

Kenann McKenzie-DeFranza, Beverly

Hadley Luddy, Orleans

Michele Fronk Schuckel, Weston

Chanie Minkowitz, Sharon

Denise R. Jordan, Springfield

Annette Simmons, Springfield

Cathy Miles, Framingham

Fran Yuan, Belmont

Joanne McKenna, Revere

Kate Cardoso, Florence

Marleen Nienhuis, Boston

Tracy Priestner, Westport

Cyndi Lavin, Ayer

Marlene Santos, Fall River

Kelly Grant, Bellingham

Marybeth Duffy, Waltham

Clare Ryan LaMattina, Whitman

Betsy Merry, Salem

Diana Jeong, Malden

Dyan Blewett, Somerville

Sarah Moser, Amesbury

Jane Piercy, Brookline

Carolyn Wynn, Peabody

Lynn Carlson, South Dennis

Donna Lawson, Marstons Mills

Chief Jen Collins Brown, Topfield

Fredericka Veikley, Boston

Fatima Ali-Salaam, Boston

Heather Bialecki- Canning, Athol

Marcia Johnson, Newton

Adriana Paz, Lynn

Lisa Welch, Clinton

Barbara Dominic, LICSW - Brewster

Carol Casey, Amesbury

Deena Ferrara, Acton 

Michelle Loglisci, Monson

Lisa Piscatelli, Mansfield

Anne Marie Stronach, Tewksbury

Christine Bongiorno, Arlington

Ana Jewell, Springfield

Brett Westbrook, MSW  - Pittsfield

Paulette Van der Kloot, Medford

Levenia Furusa, Lowell

Mechilia Salazar, Longmeadow

Carol Mori, Beverly

Suzanne Remington, Shrewsbury

Sarah Cloud, Pembroke

Maryellen Maguire-Eisen, Hingham

MacKenzie Atwood, Franklin

Nicole Obi, Chestnut Hill

Rachel Lee, Hamilton

Anne Toland, Braintree

Kathi Cotugno, Montgomery

Patricia Romney, Amherst

The program book with bios of each Commonwealth Heroine will be available on our website for public viewing after the event concludes.  

For additional information regarding this event, please contact Shaitia Spruell, Interim Executive Director for the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women. 

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women is an independent state agency that was legislatively created in 1998 to advance women of the Commonwealth to full equality in all areas of life and to promote their rights and opportunities. The MCSW provides a permanent, effective voice for the women of Massachusetts.

