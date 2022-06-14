BOSTON - The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) will be celebrating the 19th annual Commonwealth Heroines on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the The Venezia Hotel, 20 Ericsson Street in Dorchester. Opening remarks will be made by MCSW Chairwoman Denella Clark, followed by a special recognition of all 121 honorees.
Former Chair of the School Committee and Select Board in Winchester, the MCSW will honor Susan Verdicchio as one of the Commonwealth Heroines.
"As the first Black woman to chair the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, and also as a proud appointee of Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito, we are thrilled to recognize women from all across our great Commonwealth who sometimes are not seen for their amazing contributions. We are also pleased to be joined by our dedicated Lieutenant Governor who will deliver a keynote address. We are excited that this year’s event will be in person and look forward to celebrating our honorees," commented Chairwoman Clark.
Our Commonwealth Heroines are women who have been chosen by their legislators for their extraordinary acts of service, making a big difference in their communities but not necessarily making the news. They perform unheralded acts daily that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live. Commonwealth Heroines use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others in their community. They are mentors, volunteers, and innovators who strive to protect and represent the interests of seniors, victims of violence, children, immigrants, and other vulnerable populations. They are the glue that keeps a community together.
We are proud to announce the following women as this year’s Commonwealth Heroines and look forward to publicly recognizing them at our event on June 22 in Boston:
Donna Kivlin, Littleton
Mary Jenewin-Caplin, East Longmeadow
Maureen Reilly Meagher, Newton
Mary Jo Rossetti, Somerville
Lisa Daoust, Spencer
Allison Baker, South Boston
Linda Dunlavy, South Deerfield
Cynthia Roy, New Bedford
Michelle Guzman, Lynn
Danielle Smida, Haverhill
Mary Waldron, Brockton
Wendy Heiger-Bernays, Lexington
Sandy Middleton, Cambridge
Matzaris Del Valle, Hyde Park
Megan Driscoll Greenstein, Duxbury
Susan Verdicchio, Winchester
Yvonne Gittens, Cambridge
Patti Machado, Centerville
Irene Fernandes, Taunton
Cynthia Espinosa-Marrero, Holyoke
Jennelle Gadowski, West Tisbury
Nina Goodick, Gloucester
Arlene Omosefunmi, Fall River
Helena Tonge, Boston
Roberta Lynch, Franklin
Alison Page, Tyngsborough
Kim Hanton, Revere
Levenia Furusa Mavingire, Lowell
Jeanine Calabria, Concord
Nancy Thomas, Somerset
Erin Gaffen, Reading
Pam Tarallo, Seekonk
Susan Chalifoux Zephir, Leominster
Kim Lalli, Maynard
Toy Vongpheth, Lowell
Joan Levesque Arguin, Rehoboth
Carmela Dalton, Lynnfield
Maribeth Lynch, Shrewsbury
Tamika Olszewski, Auburndale
Lillian Fournier, Clinton
Luisa Fernandez, Fitchburg
Janet DiLeo Wade, Kingston
Susan Swanson, Worcester
Rebecca Crawford, Framingham
Susan Salamoff, Natick
Ann McGonigle Santos, Wakefield
Alexi Conine, Boston
Mary E Leach, Billerica
Mary Cole, East Boston
Deb Leonczyk, Huntington
Tammy Turner, Everett
Katie Leavitt Sutton, Hingham
Aimee Coolidge, Arlington
Kathleen Pease, North Andover
Masika Gadson, Dorchester
Jo-Ann Keegan, Lowell
Dawn Anderson, North Grafton
Margaret “Peg” Page, Plymouth
Carole Krauss Mullen, Hopedale
Donna Gill, Tewksbury
Lisa Nemeth, Ludlow
Jeanne Kjellman, Lakeville
Jocelyn Tager, Watertown
Kenann McKenzie-DeFranza, Beverly
Hadley Luddy, Orleans
Michele Fronk Schuckel, Weston
Chanie Minkowitz, Sharon
Denise R. Jordan, Springfield
Annette Simmons, Springfield
Cathy Miles, Framingham
Fran Yuan, Belmont
Joanne McKenna, Revere
Kate Cardoso, Florence
Marleen Nienhuis, Boston
Tracy Priestner, Westport
Cyndi Lavin, Ayer
Marlene Santos, Fall River
Kelly Grant, Bellingham
Marybeth Duffy, Waltham
Clare Ryan LaMattina, Whitman
Betsy Merry, Salem
Diana Jeong, Malden
Dyan Blewett, Somerville
Sarah Moser, Amesbury
Jane Piercy, Brookline
Carolyn Wynn, Peabody
Lynn Carlson, South Dennis
Donna Lawson, Marstons Mills
Chief Jen Collins Brown, Topfield
Fredericka Veikley, Boston
Fatima Ali-Salaam, Boston
Heather Bialecki- Canning, Athol
Marcia Johnson, Newton
Adriana Paz, Lynn
Lisa Welch, Clinton
Barbara Dominic, LICSW - Brewster
Carol Casey, Amesbury
Deena Ferrara, Acton
Michelle Loglisci, Monson
Lisa Piscatelli, Mansfield
Anne Marie Stronach, Tewksbury
Christine Bongiorno, Arlington
Ana Jewell, Springfield
Brett Westbrook, MSW - Pittsfield
Paulette Van der Kloot, Medford
Levenia Furusa, Lowell
Mechilia Salazar, Longmeadow
Carol Mori, Beverly
Suzanne Remington, Shrewsbury
Sarah Cloud, Pembroke
Maryellen Maguire-Eisen, Hingham
MacKenzie Atwood, Franklin
Nicole Obi, Chestnut Hill
Rachel Lee, Hamilton
Anne Toland, Braintree
Kathi Cotugno, Montgomery
Patricia Romney, Amherst
The program book with bios of each Commonwealth Heroine will be available on our website for public viewing after the event concludes.
For additional information regarding this event, please contact Shaitia Spruell, Interim Executive Director for the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.
The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women is an independent state agency that was legislatively created in 1998 to advance women of the Commonwealth to full equality in all areas of life and to promote their rights and opportunities. The MCSW provides a permanent, effective voice for the women of Massachusetts.
