WINCHESTER - Now that Town Meeting has ended, where does Winchester go from here?
Obviously, the most pressing issue coming out of Town Meeting involves the proposed stormwater fee that failed. The article only needed a majority to pass, but Town Meeting members soundly rejected it (Town Moderator Peter Haley didn’t even need to call for a standing count).
Why did it fail? The article had the support of the Select Board, the Finance Committee (in a 6-5 vote) and some members of Town Meeting including former Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius and former Select Board Chair Lance Grenzeback.
However, even as Grenzeback urged his fellow Town Meeting members to pass this article, saying the town “needs the bylaw,” many had questions and concerns. Mostly, Town Meeting took issue with the idea of a tiered structure.
Over the past year, the Select Board and Town Engineer Beth Rudolph discussed the best practice to implement such a fee. All parties agreed that a tiered system, where residents would pay more the more imperious surface they had, was the most fair practice. (Impervious surface doesn’t collect rainwater, such as a roof, building, concrete driveway, etc.)
But once Town Meeting had their say, several people spoke against this idea. John Miller said it didn’t make logical sense and Jack Richard said he wasn’t a fan. Others simply balked at the idea of another fee. Tony Conte called it an invasion of Prop 2 and 1/2. He also disagreed with the part of the bylaw that stated any town-owned property would be exempt, pointing out how much of the impervious surface is owned by the town.
Now, after taking in Town Meeting’s feedback, the Select Board and Town Engineer will have to go back to the drawing board, so to speak. It may be as easy as changing the tiered structure to a flat fee and bringing the article back to Spring Town Meeting next April/May. Then again, with some in attendance voting against the article because they dislike the idea of paying more money, the board and Rudolph may have to rework the entire article.
As Grenzeback noted, the town is already paying for stormwater through its water & sewer bill. He advised supporting the article to separate the two, calling stormwater a “different animal.” He added this will be the biggest problem “in 15-20 years.”
There’s no doubt that unless it never rains again in Massachusetts, stormwater will always be an issue (and if it never rains again that would be a completely different, and worse, issue). Stormwater causes flooding and Winchester knows about flooding as much as any community in the state (the town was originally called Waterfield for a reason).
The stormwater fee would have given the town more money for drainage projects to help alleviate that issue. The town has already done work in the area of West Side Field, and this work wasn’t cheap. The town will continue to use Water & Sewer Retained Earnings, but as Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff noted, “at some point, there will be no reserves left.”
He added that Town Meeting will eventually have to make a decision.
In the future, it seems likely the board will broach this subject sooner than later. When that happens, residents would be best served to attend and voice their opinions, so a similar result doesn’t occur at Spring Town Meeting. If the board receives pushback before they take the article to Town Meeting, they can craft a better, more favorable article that people will support.
