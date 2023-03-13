Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible.