WINCHESTER - Even though the River Street 40B housing project (off Cross Street and near the Woburn line) is well underway, the Zoning Board of Appeals recently approved a modification for revised landscaping, with some of the affected area on town-owned land (at the end of the street).
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said her staff had no concerns with the ruling, calling it a “limited scope” that affects three large trees and some smaller shrubs and bushes.
The board did not make a motion, instead choosing to wait until the license review process.
Spring Town Meeting warrant
In other news, the spring Town Meeting warrant closed on Friday, March 10. The town manager said the Capital Planning Committee expressed interest in co-sponsoring an article related to the Lynch School traffic plans that voters supported when they voted for the two overrides back in January.
The board did not offer any qualms about the request other than to state how they wanted to be the lead sponsors.
The Select Board voted to approve the articles as posted.
ARPA funds
During a previous meeting, the Select Board approved a request from the library director to expend up to $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for wireless upgrades at the library.
They also mentioned the superintendent requested $200,000-$500,000 for bussing Lynch School students to the Parkhurst School for two years during the Lynch School construction project. They have yet to make an official decision on that request, but it’s very likely they will honor it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.