WINCHESTER - The Select Board heard from Energy Management Coordinator Susan McPhee and new Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt during their latest meeting this week.
McPhee mentioned that while energy usage increased thanks to COVID and HVAC units running constantly to keep air flowing, the town managed to keep energy costs under control. The town budgets roughly $2M for energy costs in the annual budget and McPhee said those numbers remain steady.
Upcoming, she said the town expects to complete more energy-related projects, but without using taxpayer money. She mentioned receiving $2M in grant money for LED lights and boiler changeouts. Last year, the town received Green Community grants for LED lighting at the police station ($32,000), the DPW ($27,000) and the Ambrose Elementary School ($7,000), as well as the exterior of the town hall.
The town also weatherized the Lynch School and will employ MassSaves on the upcoming Lynch School project. Overall, the town continues to strive for zero net energy through offsetting any energy usage with renewable energy on site.
When asked to comment on the Lynch project, McPhee said the new school has the opportunity to achieve zero net energy, something she said must be done at the start of the project. She added how the Massachusetts School Building Authority is in step with this idea and is working with utility companies (though they haven’t made any official policy changes yet).
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff asked about the potential for using electricity to heat the Lynch building, as opposed to gas or oil, and McPhee said they could consider all options.
When asked by chair Susan Verdicchio how to best interact with the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee, Pruitt said through a subcommittee. McPhee noted how two members of the EFPBC are also members of the Energy Management Committee, so some synergy already exists.
Pruitt also talked about his position and some of the responsibilities that come with it, especially as it pertains to the grant money the town received to help fund it. He said the town received an Metropolitan Area Planning Council grant to help fund a sustainability director (the remaining money came via a vote of Town Meeting). As such, the grant included some requirements, such as:
• completing a sustainability website, which Pruitt said is halfway done
• completing a heat response strategy, which Pruitt said is 75 percent done
• holding climate events, with the town already holding two and planning more for this year
The sustainability director said the deadline to finish these requirements was March 15.
Pruitt also mentioned the Climate Action Plan where goals included reducing the town’s carbon pollution by 80 percent by 2050 and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. He said 76 percent of these emissions come from residential households and 18 percent from commercial properties. Only three percent come from municipal buildings.
Pruitt spoke about some additional projects such as the Lynch school redesign where he hoped to advocate for an all-electrical, sustainable building; upgrades to the town hall HVAC unit; a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant for which the sustainability director already prepared an Expression of Interest; and EV charging stations.
Speaking to that last point, Pruitt did ask the Select Board to modify a vote they took last March that authorized the installation of DC Fast EV charging stations in the Jenks Center parking lot. Instead, he requested the board amend that to allow for “generic” charging stations. He said he has been in conversations with Eversource about installing charging stations at no cost to the town to help capitalize on an attractive opportunity.
The board voted unanimously to amend their original vote taken back in March of 2021.
