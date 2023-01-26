WINCHESTER - Meatloaf once said, “what it’s gonna be boy, yes or no?” Developer Ian Gillespie has sort of been asking a similar question as it pertains to both his proposed development at 10 Converse Place and a Notice of Intent (NOI) to perform work around Mill Pond.
(10 Converse Place sits across from the Public Safety Building and down the street from the town hall and library.)
He received an answer from the Conservation Commission about 10 Converse Place, but hasn’t yet received a clear answer from the Select Board regarding work to restore town-owned areas around Mill Pond including the embankment. While the Conservation Commission denied an Order of Conditions, the Select Board once again chose to take no action.
Gillespie came before the board earlier this month looking for the board’s support of his NOI request. He said the Conservation Commission wanted the board’s input. The board decided to wait and get town counsel’s opinion first. Last night, Town Counsel Jay Talerman called the NOI “pretty straight forward,” but hesitated to give it the full approval.
He asked the board if the town “contemplated additional work or future projects adjacent to the area,” such as an already in existence bike path. Talerman felt the NOI could prevent the town from doing future work in the area.
“These improvements,” he said about Gillespie and his team’s desire to add native species and clean up the edge of Mill Pond, “would be done in perpetuity, but could possibly hinder future work. The Conservation Commission might freeze the area in place and order no further work be done.”
Gillespie saw the work as improving the riverbank. He said he talked to the Conservation Commission about the Aberjona Initiative and saw these improvements as part of his overall plan. That may have been one issue, as the NOI seemingly tied the pond work to the larger project as a whole, which the Conservation Commission denied.
(The Aberjona Initiative, started in 2015, promotes the goal of restoring a healthy, sustainable, beautiful habitat along the river’s banks. The current initiative started back in 2015 with the support of the Select Board to restore visual access, add native and attractive plantings and create opportunity.)
Gillespie and his architect Larry Beals said they could refine the NOI to unlink the projects (Mill Pond and 10 Converse Place).
“We can make it stand alone,” Beals told the Select Board, adding how they thought at the time it made sense to link the two projects together.
The board seemed hesitant to move forward, especially after the Conservation Commission rejected the 10 Converse Place project, with chair Rich Mucci saying he wanted to see how everything plays out first and vice-chair Anthea Brady saying the Conservation Commission denial “created complications.”
Gillespie, in his own defense, said he didn’t see the work as restricting any further work the town might do around Mill Pond. Talerman, though, said restriction is mandatory; however, he said how the town would define restriction isn’t clear.
Beals added whatever they do wouldn’t affect the bike path, as he wasn’t planning any work around the bike path.
Beals also suggested disturbing the embankment would be OK, because “the embankment is already disturbed.” He called the pond’s edge the most important and said he could “make it look better.” He added he’d only be fixing one-third of the pond.
With the Conservation Commission denying the 10 Converse Place project, which Gillespie told the Daily Times Chronicle he would appeal, Mucci asked him why he felt he needed to do the work now. The developer said he always wanted to clear up the pond.
“It’s not a tremendous amount of work,” he remarked, noting the town did some work there before with plantings.
He said he wanted to help the pond bank.
When asked if the Conservation Commission weighed in on the Mill Pond plans, Town Manager Beth Rudolph said she wasn’t sure. However, Beals said one member provided some good ideas; said member is also a member of the Aberjona Initiative.
The NOI, while it would affect the town’s ability to make changes in the future, according to Rudolph, wouldn’t affect existing conditions, said Talerman.
“The goals seem altruistic,” added town counsel, noting there doesn’t seem to be a “super risk” of any long-term restrictions.
When asked by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff how the Conservation Commission’s rejection affected the NOI, Gillespie said in theory he would continue to maintain his own landscaping (around 10 Converse Place). He called working on the pond a multi-year process, especially as it relates to removing invasive species.
Talerman said the town could file its own NOI or work around the Conservation Commission’s decision. He said the risks involved in those two scenarios would be low. He also suggested a future NOI might better narrow the area Gillespie and his team planned to improve.
When the board seemed unsure of what steps to take, Talerman proposed “stall(ing) until the NOI gets refined” and the town receives more information. Both Beals and Gillespie said they were fine with that decision with Gillespie noting the irony that “we were approached to help with the Aberjona Initiative.”
(According to the Conservation Commission in an update to the board one year ago, work around Mill Pond as part of the Aberjona Initiative would cost $50,000; money the town won’t have to spend if Gillespie and his team receive approval from the board.)
