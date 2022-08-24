WINCHESTER - Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph last week asked residents to continue conserving water, and even with the recent rain over the past two days that message still rings true. Massachusetts remains in a severe drought, as it has been one of the driest summers in recent memory.
Outdoor watering is recommended only on Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
In non-weather-related news, Rudolph mentioned the Request for Proposals for the sport court went out to bid and were opened on Aug. 17. This was an idea cooked up by Recreation Director Nick Cacciolfi to add more revenue to the department through a court that could host basketball, pickellball, tennis, and other sports. It will be located at the Mystic School, the site of the recreation department.
Town Meeting recently approved the funding.
The Arbor and Wendell Street Temporary Pump Station is almost online, the interim town manager said. She also mentioned the upcoming work at Woodside Road and Wildwood Street, noting the town is still finalizing the project start date pending the availability of the Shared Streets grant funding. For Main Street bridge railing repairs, the interim town manager said work should begin soon.
Transfer Station work, however, began and is currently on schedule.
Work at Church Street and Waterfield Road also recently finished, minus pavement markings and final landscaping, which Rudolph said would be completed early in the fall.
Of course, residents should be well aware by now of the Orange Line MBTA shutdown through Sept. 19. For more information, visit www.mbta.com/projects/orange-line-track-and-signal-upgrades-2022. This should have no affect on Winchester’s own MBTA project.
Rudolph mentioned the town opened bids for the Manchester turf field project and selected Argus Construction as the low bidder with a price of $735,000 for the base bid and $230,000 for alternate #1, which includes the fencing and the netting. The town approved funding through its American Rescue Plan Act funds, $100,000 from the Winchester Sports Foundation and $50,000 from the Synthetic Field Revolving Fund.
The engineering department will pay $9,000 in construction administration services for Chris Huntress, which, according to Rudolph (also the town engineer), leaves them with a construction contingency of $15,550.
“We are hopeful,” she wrote, “that we will be able to complete the project within the budgeted amount, but if unforeseen issues arise during construction beyond the available contingency, we will need to work with the Select Board and revolving funds to help cover any additional costs.”
