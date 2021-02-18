WINCHESTER - The Select Board gave the green light to changes made by Recreation Director Nick Cacciolfi to the town’s field policy. The recreation director said changes hadn’t been made since 2013 and the old document contained some outdated practices and confusing language.
Some of the changes he made include restructuring permitting procedures for individual use, updating the fee language, adding new language for basketball and tennis courts, cleaning up language in the section dealing with scheduling conflicts, and adding a section concerning caring for abutting neighborhoods.
Cacciolfi also mentioned a desire to install volleyball courts in town.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said the changes were about “creating more usage and not just (adding) revenue.”
Select Board member Amy Shapiro mentioned that increasing compliance was important and member Susan Verdicchio said all the changes “sound very sensible.”
In order to make things more transparent, Cacciolfi told the board the document would be available to download off the town’s website.
He also mentioned speaking with the School Committee who backed the changes, as well. They didn’t need to vote on it, as the Select Board control field policy.
