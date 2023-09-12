WINCHESTER - Well, you can close the book on FY23.
Once again, the town finished a fiscal year in strong financial shape while, once again, underestimating its reserve amount. Town Comptroller Stacie Ward said the town’s reserve balance is $26.5M or 18.64 percent of its revenue.
Ward noted several reasons for the higher than expected reserve balance: the town using less Free Cash in FY23 (in preparation for its need in future years) and greater than expected turnbacks (money for which departments budget that isn’t spent). The biggest turnback, Ward said, came from the town’s health insurance, $1.2M, which the town could place in its health insurance stabilization fund or in Free Cash or both (half in each).
For Free Cash, the comptroller said the town only used 15 percent in FY23 compared to almost double that amount in prior years. She also said the fire department, police department, library, and DPW helped the town save money, as well.
Having a large reserve fund doesn’t necessarily mean the town has millions of extra dollars to spend, as Select Board member Michelle Prior noted how borrowing puts extra pressure on the town’s Free Cash, and the town borrowed and will continue to borrow heavily to pay for its share of the new Lynch Elementary School.
Ward also said the town’s assets increased “quite a bit” with interest staying at seven percent.
Moving forward, she suggested the town pay down its pension liability before tackling its OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefits) responsibility. Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the Select Board would hear an update on its OPEB liability in October.
Ward said all this - extra reserves, paying down pension liability, using less Free Cash - are in the town’s favor when it comes to its bond rating. Right now, the town has a Aaa rating, meaning it pays lower in interest when borrowing than city’s and town’s without one.
With such a rosy outlook, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt wondered if the town should increase the back end of its Free Cash policy to seven percent. Currently, the board has a policy where Free Cash must lie between 6 - 10 percent of revenue. As the number sits at 18 percent, Bettencourt proposed raising the policy to as high as 8 - 12 percent.
Ward said management talked about it, but added how they need “a policy we can follow.” Everyone would need to commit to it, she stressed. She also mentioned possibly needing a policy for spending excess Free Cash (when it’s well above the town’s policy, as it is now).
“Does 10 percent go to (the Capital Planning Committee)?” Ward asked.
Revenue for FY23
In her memo to the board, the comptroller pointed out how investment earnings totaled $920,000, which she said came in well over budget. This budget item tends to average $150,000 since FY11 and hit a previous high of $402,000 in FY19.
Other budget items, like property tax revenue, met expectations. Local receipts, however, exceeded estimates, though Ward said they would need to revisit future estimates, as the Department of Revenue Division of Local Services doesn’t allow for estimates to exceed actuals unless there is a justifiable reason (i.e. an approved fee increase or something concrete).
Expenditures for FY23
In total, turnbacks hit $3.3M with health insurance topping the list. The town changed insurance providers in FY23 and Ward said she expected decent savings due to negotiated premium reductions across the various plans. In addition to the premium savings, the town also saved in the Medicare part B reimbursements. Those premiums tend to increase, but last calendar year they decreased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.