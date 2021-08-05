WINCHESTER - The Conservation Commission, through member David Miller and chair Zeke Nims, asked the Select Board to sponsor a warrant article for fall Town Meeting to grant the committee jurisdiction over the Town Forest (which lies in the southern portion of town, bordering Medford). The board, in full support, voted unanimously to place an article on the upcoming fall Town Meeting warrant.
Miller reminded the board the commission’s role went beyond just dealing with wetlands; they’re also responsible for protecting natural resources and conservation spaces. He said the commission has been intermittently active and modestly proactive regarding the town’s conservation spaces.
Nims said the commission will be increasing their attention on conservation spaces to:
• Ensure their health for the future and to protect their many roles
• Educate residents about their availability and how to appreciate them
• Elevate them to become the lead topic on their biweekly agendas
Nims added how they hired Audubon Ecological Extension to conduct an objective assessment of current conservation spaces. Most of these, he noted, are located on the west side of town, including 26 acres at Winning Farm, 29 acres in the Town Forest and 16+ acres at the Montvale parcel.
The chair also expressed frustration at teachers who take their students into the Middlesex Fells instead of the Town Forest, since the Fells doesn’t lie exclusively in Winchester. He felt it made more sense to explore land that lies wholly in town.
Talking more about the Town Forest, Nims noted how the town purchased it in 1941, 20 years before the Conservation Commission was even created (thus the reason why the commission doesn’t have jurisdiction over the land). He pointed out that neighbors are “encroaching and taking liberties with the forest’s edges.”
Therefore, he and Miller proposed the Town Forest come under the care of the Conservation Commission to become conservation space and managed as such. He did acknowledge the DPW’s effort to maintain the trees, but felt the commission could engage the forest in a better way.
He noted how the law allows the Select Board to give the commission jurisdiction over the forest with the approval of Town Meeting. He also mentioned establishing an associates component made up of non-voting participants in Conservation Commission proceedings and deliberations.
Land Stewards, Miller said, their first anticipated associates role, will have an active role in the preservation of conservation spaces by reporting to the commission as necessary and as part of relevant planning and actions.
He added that if the transfer of the Town Forest to the care of the Conservation Commission receives approval, current members of the Town Forest Committee would become Land Stewards. He said, while they would make the Town Forest their leading focus, “their roles could expand to the other conservation spaces to amplify resources.”
The board agreed with the commission’s assessment. Member Mariano Goluboff said it made sense and noted how the Town Forest Committee requested the change.
Vice-chair Amy Shapiro asked if the DPW would still assist in caring for the forest and Nims said while he trusts the DPW, “some sensitive things are more suited to people with wetland knowledge.” Miller added the DPW did support the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.