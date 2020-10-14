WINCHESTER – During the early 20th century, women did many things to get the vote. They marched, picketed, lectured, went to jail, and more. In Boston, with Winchester’s Mary Kellogg, they danced.
A member of Winchester’s Equal Suffrage League since 1910, Kellogg took the opportunity to aid the Massachusetts Woman Suffrage Association in February 1915 when she revived and directed Delibes’ ballet “Sylvia,” the proceeds to aid the Association and provide war relief. Kellogg had prepared for this event ever since her summer in Paris.
Paris
During 1913, Kellogg enjoyed an extended stay in Paris and London where she appeared before private audiences in dances she originated. She also witnessed historic dance events. During her stay in Paris, the Imperial Russian Ballet and its star Vaslav Nijinsky made dance history performing the avant-garde “Jeux,” “Le sacre du printemps,” and “Tragédie de Salomé.”
“These three ballets are revolutionary,” Kellogg said. “They are creations of dancing that are the same to Terpsichore as the Cubist effort is to high art in painting.”
Nijinsky, she said, “has brought out the crudest kind of ballets in the three new numbers and they have been received with cat calls and disapproval by every audience. But one thing is certain, the ballets were given before crowded houses, and even if they never become popular, they will be productive of results, as they will start the creators of new numbers to producing something that will be away from that which the French have been giving for years.”
She also reported that the tango was the latest dance craze in both London and Paris.
“The French in their dancing, and particularly in the ballet, have been doing the same old thing for years and new dances instantly become popular with them.”
Back in Winchester, she continued to teach dance and organize assemblies. She and Rena Sanborn collaborated at least twice more, once in 1913 on an innovative tea dance at Town Hall to benefit the Unitarian Church and again in June 1915 with another hospital benefit held outdoors at Aigremont. It was, the Star reported, Winchester’s first motion picture show.
The movies included a naval review in the New York harbor, aesthetic dances at the Ginn estate, the Italian earthquake, and Charlie Chaplin’s “The Property Man.” After the pictures, many indulged in dancing on the lawn until midnight. Despite some mishaps, “a jolly good time” was had by all, the Star declared.
However, Kellogg’s big success in 1915 was Sylvia.
Sylvia
While in Paris, Kellogg obtained and began study of the score of Léo Delibes’ ballet “Sylvia,” based on another Greek myth.
“First she memorized the music, visualizing the dances that should interpret it. Then she arranged her stage groupings geometrically on pad and paper, the Boston Traveler wrote. “When she staged the ballet she left a good bit to her very attractive company’s imagination.”
Harvard students, Vincent Club girls, society ladies, social service workers, and several Winchester young people such as Katherine and Margaret McCall, Helen Sanborn, Edwin Ginn Jr., and future Hollywood director Dudley Murphy (son of the artist) formed this “attractive company.” Kellogg herself did not dance but rather trained and directed her amateur dancers, as always donating her time.
“The real artist,” she said, “works for love of art, not for money. This might explain the success of our amateur entertainments.”
Assistants included her cousin, architect Harry Field Kellogg, who served as stage director, and student artist Robert Gregory Gifford who contributed set and costume designs.
After she began planning, Kellogg learned that “Sylvia” had been given in Boston in 1886 when it was regarded as “Frenchy and risqué.” Not so in 1915. The dancing, costumes, effects, and music were all praised. “Sylvia” was enthusiastically applauded by a packed house in the Boston Opera House and was so popular that a repeat production had to be staged.
Given under the auspices of the Ways and Means Committee of the Massachusetts Woman Suffrage Association, proceeds from the first production were shared by the suffragists and the Red Cross (for war relief). The second benefited the Massachusetts Branch of the Woman’s Peace Party.
At the end of 1915, the Woman’s Peace Party once more turned to Kellogg, this time for a contribution to a matinee musicale at the Plymouth Theater. Kellogg created her one-act “Flight of Dreams” in which an artist dreams of four portraits he has in mind – a ballerina, Spanish girl, a countess masquerading as Columbine, and an Eastern dancer. The press highlighted the appearance of Betalo Rubino as the Spanish girl.
More successes
During 1916, Kellogg trained children for a children’s matinee of “Racketty-Packetty House” at the Copley Theatre and was in charge of the dancing chorus in a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Swampscott.
Kellogg was clearly a success.
“Boston society is very fond of Mary Kellogg, and her out-door pageants are successes socially. But it is not this liking for the Winchester girl which is responsible for the social success of her entertainments. It is the clever originality of her genius as exemplified in ‘Pandora’s Box’ and ‘Sylvia’ that causes her work to ‘get over,’” wrote the Boston Post in 1915.
At that time, there was no American ballet company.
“At present,” Kellogg told the Post, “American dancing outside of America means ‘ragging,’ and I am sorry to say of the most extreme character of that.”
In 1916, the Boston American reported that Kellogg envisioned “presenting beautiful and accomplished American dancers in distinctly American dances through the medium of original American pantomimes and dance plays, with scenery and costumes designed and painted by American artists.” The American further stated that she had begun the formation of a company. However, as a new decade approached, her work with dance ended as new opportunities opened.
Her final original aesthetic dance production was “In the Pasha’s Garden,” staged in 1918 at Bar Harbor and Newport, to be followed in Boston. The story was a variation on “Pandora’s Box,” written by H. G. Dwight and published in the Boston Post along with photographs of “slave girls” Helen Sanborn and Margaret McCall.
Life and career changes
In 1918, Kellogg’s sole foray into original drama, “Coming Back,” was given at least four benefit performances in New York and in many war hospitals. The story, told in one act, was about a telepathic incident which made a girl at home aware of what was happening to her soldier at the Front. The play, the Globe reported, had the distinction of being the only war play which authorities sponsored for soldier audiences.
In January 1919, at age 37, Kellogg married MIT chemistry professor Miles Standish Sherrill. After living at the Church Street home from 1922 to 1924, they moved to Marshfield, where they renovated a 250-year-old home, while maintaining an apartment in Cambridge or Brookline. They traveled extensively. And she still played golf.
Kellogg continued to write, but not for dancers. She adapted two novels for the stage, one of which was performed by the Birmingham Repertory Company in England in 1938 and the other at Gilmore Brown's Playbox Theatre in Pasadena. She also wrote a series of articles for House Beautiful.
After she died in 1952, the Boston Globe praised her versatility and stated that “her self-expression took the form of expressing her exquisite grace and inborn love of the beautiful.”
In the end, the most notable of her creations was said to be, still, “Pandora’s Box,” which enchanted Winchester attendees on the hill at Aigremont over a century ago.
