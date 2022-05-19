WINCHESTER - The En Ka annual street fair returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 on Friday, May 20, and President of the En Ka Society, Kate Carpini, is excited to welcome the fair back to Winchester. The fair hours on Friday are from 5 - 11 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. There will also be a parade on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Carpini noted that the fair has a very deep history for her. Her grandmother and mother were/are En Ka members and she always remembered the preparation for the fair and the fair itself. Her mother ran the fair in 1972. As a child growing up in Winchester it was everything from the thrill of the carnival as a little girl to a ride on the Ferris Wheel with a special someone as a teenager.
As she got older, she outgrew the fair a bit, but always made a trip down to see her mother busily working and get a lobster roll for lunch. Then she had children, and the thrill of the fair came back and it was so much fun to see through their eyes.
She said that like every parent she wasn't above the complaints about the endless cash flow or open wallets, but she was now old enough to realize what the En Ka Fair is all about—and that is service. All the funds raised at the fair are put directly back into the community through a grants program, Social Service Program, and En Ka Pantry.
She noted that it's more than just a carnival, it is an 87-year-old tradition that started in this community to help this community and it has grown through the years to look different and more modern in some ways, but the root of it still remains.
The last fair was held in 2019, and in 2020 they were diligently planning the fair in advance, so to have it halted was difficult for them as it was for many. Even though it may seem like not having a fair in the grand scheme of life’s problems isn't such a big deal for them, it was because that's how they raise their funds and with the pandemic, the need for assistance was only getting greater.
The theme this year is "Winchester's Weekend of Fun,” which pretty much sums up what it's all about. The theme is chosen by the volunteers in charge of running their fair, the fair chairs as they now call them. In the early days, they were simply the En Ka Street Fair, with directors who wore costumes highlighting a yearly theme. What is special about this year is that they are bringing the fun back to Winchester after three long years!
Carpini is wrapping up her time as President of the En Ka society as it is a two-year commitment. She said that it was an honor to lead this incredible organization. What she loves most about En Ka is all the work that is done that goes unmentioned and unnoticed by most, as it should. The Social Service work that they do is incredible because they are keeping people’s heat/electricity on, making a car payment so someone can continue to get to work, paying a medical bill or a month's rent/mortgage when needed, etc.
The other thing she loves the most is that she gets the opportunity to meet and work alongside so many amazing women that otherwise she would not have met in this town. It brings multi-generations of dedicated, service-minded women together to help others. As president, she oversees all the work that is being done by so many groups in the organization, but it's the collective effort that makes a difference.
The Winchester community can get involved with the fair specifically by volunteering for two-hour shifts at a ride or game, or in many of their tents (book, food, candy, bakery, etc.). They have so many people already supporting but more are always welcome, stated Carpini. But on a larger scale, they take clothing donations for their En Ka Exchange Resale Shop and donations for their Pantry (enkasociety.org/food-pantry-3) at 1037 Main St., Winchester, and always appreciate the financial support to assist in what they do at enkasociety.org.
The En Ka Society wants to give Winchester the fair that they have been missing and was so dearly missed. The fair is special and has always been to so many, and always will be. Recently, she had lunch with someone interested in starting a fair in another community and he asked how to get that unique following that the En Ka Fair has and that feeling he heard when he spoke to people about the En Ka Fair and she said, "Well, start now, make it about something important, have the best people running it, and check back in 87 years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.