WINCHESTER - In the coming years, the town will have some choices to make as it pertains to finances, property taxes and capital projects.
Right now, the town manager is looking at not using any Free Cash in the FY24 budget; instead, she would use $1.22M in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The town has about $4.2M left, according to Select Board member John Fallon. It also has a number of projects to fund.
As it stands, the Capital Planning Committee has a long list of projects to rank ahead of spring and fall Town Meeting; therefore, the Select Board debated giving them the same amount of Free Cash the town manager would have used to close any budget gaps.
Even though the town’s Free Cash reserves remain robust ($16M), the Finance Committee warns every Town Meeting how quickly the town can deplete those reserves. Currently, reserves are 15 percent of the town’s projected revenue or well above the Select Board’s policy of keeping reserves between 6 and 10 percent of the town’s revenue.
Going forward, the board also discussed changing that policy to somewhere in the neighborhood of 8 - 15 percent, thereby putting the current number on the high end of the scale but not well above it as it currently stands. Moody’s, a financial rating agency that gave the town its coveted Aaa bond rating that helps it save money on interest when it borrows, suggested such a change could positively impact their rating and help them keep it.
This means potentially using less Free Cash each budget cycle or asking residents to support another operating override. Residents supported one back in the spring of 2019 that was supposed to last 2-3 years but already lasted four years going on five. The board debated the merits of another override sometime either this year or next.
With prop 2 and 1/2, the town can’t raise property taxes any more than 2.5 percent each year without the voters approving an override to increase their taxes even more.
If the board does propose another operating override, chances are it would need to come sooner than later, as they’ve also discussed the Community Preservation Act, which is a surcharge applied to property taxes typically between 1 and 3 percent and whereby the money can be used for open space acquisition, creation, preservation, and restoration, as well as affordable housing. Money generated from the surcharge can also help fund private projects.
To become a CPA community, Town Meeting would first need to approve a warrant article allowing for a question to be placed on the ballot at the next regularly scheduled election. Then, voters would have to approve the question and authorize the town to apply the surcharge to their property taxes.
Town Meeting heard about it already this past fall when a citizen’s petition attempted to place the question on this spring’s town election ballot. However, the Select Board, Finance Committee, Housing Partnership Board, and Capital Planning Committee all recommended unfavorable action and Town Meeting voted against it.
The catch involves the timing. With the Lynch School project override vote scheduled for Jan. 7, most felt the town wouldn’t support both that override and the CPA in March. Also, the Select Board told Town Meeting the CPA has a better chance to pass during a presidential election; therefore, they plan to bring it to spring Town Meeting in 2024 (as the next scheduled election would be the 2024 presidential election).
If the town becomes a CPA community, that money could potentially fund a number of capital projects. This doesn’t mean the town won’t still propose an operating override, as the CPA can’t be used to balance the budget.
All this means residents will have some choices to make, and the Select Board and Town Manager Beth Rudolph will have to figure out which direction to go in.
