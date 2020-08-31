WINCHESTER - “The risk of breaking at some point is increasing,” Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said in reference to the town’s North Reservoir Dam located in the Middlesex Fells Reservation.
Town Manager Lisa Wong said the town would ask Town Meeting to approve a warrant article request for $6M to come from state borrowing. Select Board member Susan Verdicchio spoke to Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood who called it a Ch. 110 project; therefore, the town can use money from the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund.
“The town has been keeping an eye on this for years,” Verdicchio acknowledged. “It’s time to do the project, reinforce it and implement modern upgrades.”
Verdicchio also noted how the town gets some of its drinking water from the dam.
“This is what happens with aging infrastructure,” Bettencourt admitted, noting engineers built the dam back in 1875.
He added the town’s state delegation, including State Rep, Michael Day, are looking into state funding sources such as a MassWorks grant. Bettencourt acknowledged it’s a tough time to identify money for these kinds of projects.
When the town does repair the dam, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff hoped it would last 150 years like the original one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.