WINCHESTER - Incumbent Senator Jason Lewis, incumbent Senator Patricia Jehlen, incumbent Representative Michael Day, and incumbent Representative Michelle Ciccolo, all running unopposed, will move onto the general election this November. Sen. Lewis received 1,041 votes from his constituents in precincts 1-3 and 8; Sen. Jehlen received 861 votes from her constituents in precincts 4-7; Rep. Day received 2,096 votes from his constituents in precincts 1-5, 7 and 8; and Rep. Ciccolo received 256 votes from her constituents in precinct 6.
Only Sen. Lewis faces a challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as he will face off against Republican challenger Edward Dombroski who received 282 votes, running unopposed, from residents in precincts 1-3 and 8. Dombroski is a Wakefield resident.
Overall, nearly 20 percent of registered voters cast a ballot either early in-person, by mail or on election day.
In statewide or regional races, candidate for governor Maura Healey defeated Sonia Rose Chang-Diaz to represent the Democratic party in the general election by receiving 2,538 out of 2,839 votes in Winchester. Chang-Diaz dropped out just days before election day.
On the Republican side, candidate for governor Chris Doughty won more votes in Winchester, 516-478, but lost the overall race to former State Rep. Geoff Diehl. With the backing of Trump, Diehl will next challenge current Attorney General Healey in November.
For lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll, Democrat and current Salem Mayor, defeated her challengers Tami Gouveia and Eric Lesser with 1,301 votes in Winchester. In the general election, she’ll run with Healey against challengers Diehl and his running mate Leah Allen. Allen defeated Kate Campanale in Winchester with 456 votes to Campanale’s 448. (Ironically, Campanale was Doughty’s running mate, which means Winchester voters supported Doughty but not his running mate.)
All other candidates on the Republican ballot ran unopposed: James McMahon received 721 votes for attorney general, Rayla Campbell received 685 votes for secretary of state, Winchester resident Anthony Amore received 719 votes for auditor, and Caroline Colarusso received 770 votes for representative in congress 5th district.
This will be Colarusso’s second attempt at winning a seat in the fifth district. Two years ago, she unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Katherine Clark. Colarusso resides in Stoneham.
On the Democratic ballot, Andrea Campbell won her party’s nomination for attorney general and received 1,530 votes locally, incumbent Bill Galvin won his party’s nomination for secretary of state with 1,964 local votes, Diana DiZoglio won her party’s nomination for auditor (but didn’t receive the most votes in Winchester against challenger Chris Dempsey, as he received 1,377 votes), and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg (2,233 votes), Rep. Clark (2,440 votes), Councillor Terrence Kennedy (2,072 votes), District Attorney Marian Ryan (2,235 votes), and Sheriff Peter Koutoujian (2,130 votes) all ran unopposed.
This means, in November, Andrea Campbell and McMahon will square off for attorney general, Galvin and Rayla Campbell will face off for secretary of state, DiZoglio and Amore will battle for auditor, and Rep. Clark and Colarusso will compete for representative in congress fifth district.
Democrats running for treasurer (Goldberg), councillor (Kennedy), district attorney (Ryan), and sheriff (Koutoujian) are all unopposed.
