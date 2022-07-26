WINCHESTER - When the Select Board released the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the parcel of land at the corner of Washington Street and Swanton Street, four developers put in a request for it. Any responses to the RFP are due by Monday, Aug. 1, according to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph.
This means, at most, the board could interview four developers. If they interview the candidates in August, the board could be ready to vote on one to take to fall Town Meeting by Monday, Sept. 12 (assuming the board favors any of the proposals; it’s possible, though probably not likely, the board rejects all of them).
The board took the property by eminent domain thanks to a vote of Town Meeting (though some members felt uneasy about that decision, fearing it amounted to government overreach).
Communities are allowed to take properties by eminent domain when it’s considered for the betterment of the community. In this case, with the town well below the state mandated affordable housing requirement of 10 percent, and this project projected to add affordable units to the town’s Subsidized Housing Index, town counsel gave the Select Board the thumbs up to ask Town Meeting to allow them to use eminent domain.
Therefore, a previous session of Town Meeting voted to allow the Select Board to take the property by eminent domain only if all the units constructed count towards the town’s Subsidized Housing Index. This means, if the property is rental, then 25 percent of the units would have to be rented to those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income or 20 percent would have to be rented to those making 50 percent of the Area Median Income.
If it’s not a rental property, then every unit would need to be listed as affordable.
Ultimately, Town Meeting will decide if the proposal the Select Board brings forth warrants approval. If not, Town Meeting could instruct the board to bring forward a different proposal or potentially recommend rereleasing a modified RFP (one that encourages the developer to build more units, offer more parking or offer more money).
This development has been a long time coming. At one point, CVS planned to convert the property into what neighbors dubbed a “Mega CVS.” They took the company to court to stop the project and won. After that, a developer purchased the property with the goal of converting it into affordable housing units; however, that project never materialized.
Finally, a third party purchased the parcel but did nothing with it. As they would not sell it to the town, it forced the Select Board to obtain the property through eminent domain, which allows communities to “take” properties (by offering fair market value) if deemed in the best interest of the town (in this case, adding to the town’s affordable housing stock).
