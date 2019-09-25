WINCHESTER - Two weeks ago, Capital Planning Committee Chair Helen Philliou told the Select Board her committee wasn’t “coming to beg for money.” She may have spoken too soon, as she and fellow member Roger McPeek returned to the Select Board this week to ask for more money.
It’s not as if Capital is broke, as they have been in the past; rather, unforeseen circumstances arose which drained the committee of much of their funding for FY20. Two bridges, Waterfield and Lake Street, need repairing sooner than later, plus intersections in front of McCall Middle School need work, such as Washington Street at Main Street and Mystic Valley Parkway at Waterfield Road.
Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff reminded the committee that Town Meeting decides where money goes and how it is spent. He asked what projects Capital plans on bonding and Philliou noted her committee voted to bond both bridge projects (something Goluboff suggested at the previous meeting) at a cost of $2.5M.
She added her committee would have better numbers in October, but warned how “they never go down.”
It should also be noted the town may not receive a small bridge grant in the amount of $500,000 the Select Board discussed at a previous meeting. It’s not official, yet, though.
The board was reluctant to support using Free Cash, especially when they don’t have all the information yet nor know exactly how much money Capital needs. Select Board member Susan Verdicchio appreciated knowing these problems exist, but said it would be hard to give an answer now.
Select Board member Amy Shapiro said she’d consider it once they get the numbers.
Philliou did propose needing an additional $450,000, but that amount should be taken as a rough estimate and not a finalized figure.
Goluboff suggested using short-term notes for projects the committee planned on starting next year that way the town could borrow the money now at a low interest rate (1.5 percent) instead of waiting a year when the cost could increase (even if they’d have the money by then). One such project could involve getting the Parkhurst School ready for potential use in 2021 due to a possible influx of students from upcoming 40B projects.
McPeek said his committee has already deferred some money in fire equipment so they can fix the bridges and work on the intersections in front of McCall. He advised, however, these deferments won’t go away; therefore, Capital, he said, needs the money up front to protect itself from uncertainty.
He specifically said they want to move forward withe the Mystic Valley Parkway project.
If the board chooses to endorse an article at Fall Town Meeting which would give Capital some Free Cash, and if Town Meeting approves it, the town has plenty to give. The Department of Revenue recently certified the town’s Free Cash at $8.8M, which is well in line with the Select Board’s Free Cash policy. That, however, includes $1M from Winning Farm, half of which the board plans to give to Capital, anyway (the other half will be used for affordable housing; again, depending on Town Meeting approval).
Even if Capital receives some additional money from Free Cash, it would be highly unlikely the town would authorize both bridges and the intersection work to commence at the same time. That would cripple the town causing all sorts of detours, backups and delays.
