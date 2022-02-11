WINCHESTER - The look of the riverbank along the Aberjona River in the downtown area (around the Post Office, from Converse Place to the Waterfield bridge) could change thanks to the Aberjona Initiative started seven years ago.
Reed Pugh, from the Conservation Commission, said his committee continues to promote their goal of restoring a healthy, sustainable, beautiful habitat along the river’s banks. This idea actually goes back more than 100 years to 1909 when the Winchester Committee on Waterways worked with Herbert Kellaway to create downtown waterways and landscapes.
The current initiative started back in 2015 with the support of the Select Board to restore visual access, add native and attractive plantings and create opportunity. Pugh noted how visitors/residents can’t see the river, bridge or the church along Mill Pond (behind the library) due to an overgrowth of invasive plants.
To remedy the situation, he spoke about site work that includes the removal of large amounts of plant material and utilizing a licensed ecological contractor to effectively and properly manage the removal of invasive plants.
Following that, ConCom would push to add plantings by designing consistent plantings and installing them.
So far, the town cut back yews on Mystic Valley Parkway, instituted effective protocols, removed an immense amount of material around Mill Pond, removed invasive plants, and started plating plugs of flowering plants.
Pugh said his committee spent nearly $40,000 already through money it accumulated over decades. He called continuing the initiative an “opportunity to create a beautiful, accessible waterfront” that would support many town initiatives and plans.
He noted all the various groups in town that back the Aberjona Initiative, such as his own Conservation Commission, the Planning Board, the Design Review Committee, the Chamber of Commerce, the Winchester Home and Garden Club, and the Winchester Cultural District Partnership.
Once complete, he asked members of the Select Board to imagine a boardwalk on Mystic Valley Parkway near the library, amphitheater tiers on the library lawn, 2,000 people gathered around Mill Pond, a riverwalk around Judkins Pond, and what 10 Converse Place could look like once complete (the site of a potential mixed-use development).
Pugh acknowledged work could take two seasons.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt remarked how it’s “amazing to see what so many groups can accomplish,” adding, “I hope we can support this project.”
HIs fellow board member, Mariano Goluboff, said he would “absolutely” support this project, calling the Aberjona River a “great resource” that “you just can’t always see.” He wanted to see the town be a “better steward of the land.”
When asked by Select Board member Rich Mucci about a “ballpark price” for all this work, Reed estimated $2,400 for one project but $50,000 for work around Mill Pond, a figure he called “not tremendously large.”
“We need money to do the work,” he stressed, adding they have to do the plantings and then “care for it afterward.”
Maintenance, possibly $10,000 a year, could come from the ConCom budget, but the committee will need more money upfront for the initial work of removing the invasive species and installing new plantings.
One of the ways the board will look to assist the Conservation Commission’s effort is through earmarks in the state budget. Bettencourt noted how the town traditionally puts forward earmark requests (through State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representative Michael Day) and thought it made sense to do it that way. He felt it could work faster than the town budget process.
Goluboff agreed, saying one time money is easier to find than recurring.
Mucci also brought up the idea of using Rapid Recovery Funds; however, interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said she didn’t think it would fit into that category. She did note how the town previously received $50,000 for plantings around the town hall through earmarks in the state budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.