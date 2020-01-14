WINCHESTER - The MBTA’s Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project has really picked up steam since the calendar flipped to 2020. Back in 2009, the town first shared its concerns with the transit authority about unsafe pedestrian ramps at the station.
At that time, in August of 2009, then-Town Manager Mel Kleckner wrote to the MBTA asking for “immediate attention” because fallen debris could have injured a pedestrian. Eventually, the Select Board had no choice but to close that portion of the ramp.
Two years later, the town and MBTA came to an agreement on the 15 percent design phase of the rebuild. Had the MBTA finished the project back in 2011 or 2012, it would have cost $12M. Today, the town and transit authority announced a budget much closer to $50M (which the MBTA will pay for through its capital budget process).
But going back to 2012, the town and MBTA continued to make progress and it looked like things would get done sooner rather than later. In fact, then-project director Jamie Jackson said the town should expect a year for the MBTA to complete the design phase and construction could begin in the fall of 2013. Jackson said work could last up to two years.
However, the town continued working through 2014 and the plans remained in the 15 percent design phase. One reason concerned issues with ramps and the town wanting elevators on the southern portion of the station. By 2015, “patch-work” fixes has begun to fail and Town Engineer Beth Rudolph called it a “critical time frame” to get things done.
In early 2016, word got out the project might be nearing the construction phase; instead, the MBTA only made more changes. Those alterations and the many delays pushed the price tag to $30M. Even still, the transit authority told the town construction could begin in 2017.
With nothing happening for months, the MBTA all of a sudden announced late last year it had reached the 60 percent design stage. And today, according to Town Manager Lisa Wong, the MBTA has reached the 90 percent design phase. This phase includes installing double canopies on the inbound side.
Wong said once cost estimates come in, the MBTA will make a host of decisions based on those numbers. They have two months to pull the project together before the warrant closes for regular Town Meeting, she said. The town could always schedule a special Town Meeting if needed.
