WINCHESTER - The Network for Social Justice wants non-citizens to have the right to vote in local elections in Winchester. They argue that these residents pay taxes in Winchester and many sit on boards and committees. They requested the Select Board sponsor a warrant article for town meeting.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt suggested this discussion could fit into the ongoing Town Charter review for fall Town Meeting. Therefore, it would miss this upcoming election cycle. However, this may not even be a Town Charter issue, but rather a home-rules petition.
According to Select Board member Susan Verdicchio, the article would ask the state legislation to allow the town to not prohibit non-citizens from voting in local elections. This would not pertain to presidential or state-wide races. It would, however, include choosing local government officials such as members of the Select Board, School Committee, town meeting members, and voting on overrides and other ballot questions that may involve taxation.
Bettencourt said this process would take a bit of time as it’s not quite worked out at the state level.
Wei Chen, a member of the Network for Social Justice, said once the town passes the article at town meeting it would go to the state level. He added Arlington and Newton are just two of the communities which passed similar articles.
The idea of allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections “seems to be gaining traction,” Bettencourt acknowledged.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said he “completely” supports the idea, noting the country was founded on the principal of “no taxation without representation.”
“We all pay the same taxes and are equal in civic life,” he remarked. “Voting should be based on residency for local elections.”
Goluboff also pointed out how citizens can vote in national elections even if they move to another country, but can’t vote in local elections unless they live in that community. Therefore, the argument holds that the inverse should be true, i.e. if you move to America, while you can’t vote in national elections, you should have the opportunity to vote in the election of your local town/city government.
The Select Board didn’t formally back the idea, as member Amy Shapiro noted they still had some questions to answer, such as whether or not tax payer status was the threshold and whether the Network for Social Justice was referring to permanent or temporary non-citizens.
