WINCHESTER - Once again, Town Meeting passed an article to increase water & sewer rates, this time by 3.5 percent. Town Meeting passed increases in the past (three percent last year and 12 percent two years ago) after going manny years without any type of increase. (The increase does not affect the $30 service fee.)
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, speaking on behalf of the motion, said this increase would help offset future expenses. Although 2020 was a dry year causing water consumption to increase dramatically, and the town approved a 12 percent hike to water & sewer rates, the Select Board recommended another increase due to the expected increases to water & sewer expenditures in the upcoming fiscal years.
The board’s plan also sees increases of five percent for FY24-FY26, though those increases would need Town Meeting approval each fiscal year (assuming the Select Board brings an article forward; another dry summer could lead to heavy water usage and, therefore, no need for an increase in FY24).
Last year saw primarily wetter months and less water usage leading to less money coming in to the town’s Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund. If this summer continues that trend, then residents can expect the Select Board to come to spring Town Meeting next year asking for members to support another increase.
While the board, with the help of the Abrahams Group, attempts to plan ahead, no one can predict the weather. This means, while the Abrahams Group may forecast the need for a five percent increase in FY24-FY26, a very dry or very wet summer could alter those plans. That five percent increase could turn into a seven percent increase or no increase at all.
Goluboff noted how when it comes to revenue within the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund, 40 percent of it comes from fees, six percent from the $30 service charge and 42 percent from the Ch. 110 tax levy (this shifts 86 percent of the debt service, as 86 percent of Winchester is residential homes, from the Enterprise Fund to the tax levy, excluded from Prop 2 and 1/2).
On the expenditure side, Goluboff said 51 percent goes to the MWRA, 20 percent goes toward operating expenses, two percent covers the town’s MS4 requirement, 13 percent is for debt service and 13 percent covers indirect costs.
Speaking to potential future increases, the Select Board member told Town Meeting “it’s tough to figure out what we’ll need each year.” He did say how the board’s goal remains to keep water & sewer retained earnings between 8 - 10 percent of the total revenue.
“We can’t predict the weather, Goluboff acknowledged, admitting that makes it difficult to plan ahead and why forecasts keep changing.
The Finance Committee recommended favorable action with only one member voting against the article.
Going forward, residents will see a six cent increase to their water & sewer bills per billing cycle for those in tiers 0-15 (from $1.62 and $1.65 to $1.68 and $1.71, respectively), a 14 cent increase to their water bill ($4.02 to $4.16) and a 18 cent increase to their sewer bill ($5.22 to $5.40) for those in tiers 16-45 and a 22 cent increase to their water bill ($6.42 to $6.64) and a 28 cent increase to their sewer bill ($8.11 to $8.39) for those above 45.
Low income residents will see a five cent increase to their water & sewer bills ($1.29 and $1.32 to $1.34 and $1.37, respectively) for those in tiers 0-15, an 11 cent increase to their water bill ($3.19 to $3.30) and a 15 cent increase to their sewer bill ($4.19 to $4.34) for those in tiers 16-45 and an 18 cent increase to their water bill ($5.12 to $5.30) and a 23 cent increase to their sewer bill ($6.50 to $6.73) for those above 45.
Commercial and industrial property owners will see a 23 cent increase to their water bill ($6.48 to $6.71) and a 30 cent increase to their sewer bill ($8.46 to $8.76) for those in tiers 0-75 and a 28 cent increase to their water bill ($7.94 to $8.22) and a 40 cent increase to their sewer bill ($11.47 to $11.87) for those over 75.
