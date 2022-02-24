WINCHESTER - Senator Jason Lewis, Senator Patricia Jehlen, and Representative Michael Day are pleased to announce an award in the amount of $250,000 to the Town of Winchester and EV Build LLC in Winchester to install a total of eight new Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging stations in the town.
According to Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt, the stations will be install at the Jenks Town Hall lot on the Mt. Vernon Street edge of the parking lot adjacent to the Mt. Vernon Street entrance to the lot and in the visitor parking lot at the DPW facility on Lake Street near Linden Street.
The Commonwealth issued a total of $13.1 million in grants to 54 recipients through the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (MassEVIP). Recipients plan to use the funds to install 306 new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) electric vehicle charging ports at 150 locations across the state.
“I’m very pleased that the Town of Winchester will be receiving this funding to help expand the town’s electric vehicle charging station infrastructure,” said Sen. Lewis. “Combating climate change demands that we urgently make the switch to zero-emissions vehicles, and ensuring available and fast charging infrastructure is essential to making this happen.”
“I am excited for the new charging ports that will be installed thanks to this grant. This infrastructure update helps move Winchester further down the path to a greener, healthier future for all,” said Sen. Jehlen.
The MassEVIP DCFC program is administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), and provides grants to cover the full eligible cost to install publicly accessible DCFC electric vehicle charging stations at government-owned properties, and 80 percent of cost at all other locations, up to $50,000 per charging port.
