Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.