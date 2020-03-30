WINCHESTER - More changes are coming to the Transfer Station and these don’t necessarily have to do with the coronavirus.
DPW Director Jay Gill and Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee alerted the Select Board to a new Dumpster drop-off program that would allow vendors to bring filled Dumpsters to the station to empty. Gill said the town had done it previously, but a vendor misused the program and the town shut it down.
According to Parlee, vendors would need to follow proposed guidelines and have a permit. This, he said, because some people like to sneak things into the trash that don’t belong. He noted the town can’t accept metal or wood over three feet in length, leaves or yard waste and recyclable paper, among others.
Gill suggested starting it as a pilot program for a year first. Residents would pay the vendor who would in turn pay the town for use of the Transfer Station.
When Select Board member Amy Shapiro said her neighborhood would love to be involved in the pilot, Gill said he could only allow in a few vendors who already pick up trash in town.
This program could also, Mariano Goluboff said, help connect vendors to business owners in town.
The board appreciated the idea with Jacqueline Welch saying the proposal “sounds like great leadership.”
When asked if he could handle this program with the revised Transfer Station hours (set to close two extra days a week due to the coronavirus), Gill said it shouldn’t be that big of an impact.
After the board unanimously approved the pilot program, Parlee asked for an increase in commercial tipping fees for leaves and grass from $40 to $50. He said it would only increase by an average of $8 per truckload.
With the board all behind it, the motion to increase the fee passed unanimously.
