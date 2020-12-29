WINCHESTER - Have you ever given it thought to run for public office? Would you like to volunteer your time to assist the Town of Winchester? Do you have experience and talents that can benefit the Town? Well if so, here are a few important things you need to know in order to be considered.
1) You must be a registered voter at your Winchester address 2) You must email the Town Clerk prior to the deadline on Feb. 5, 2021 to register as an official candidate for public office; 3) You must circulate a nomination petition with 50 signatures of voters in Winchester who sign to support your candidacy; 4) Return your papers by mail or drop box to the Town Clerk’s Office for approval; 5) Decide if you will establish a Candidate Committee to promote your election campaign; and 6) Get out the vote!
Effective Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 the nomination papers for the March 30 annual town election are available to request from the Office of the Town Clerk. You can simply email townclerk@winchester.us and request to be a candidate. The Town Clerk staff will walk you through the process via email and will mail to you hard copies of the actual nomination papers.
The following offices will be on the ballot this year: Moderator for 1-year term; two members for the Select Board for 3-year term; two members for the Planning Board for 3-year terms; two members for the School Committee for 3-year term; one member for the Housing Authority for 5-year term; one member for the Board of Assessors for a 3-year term; one member for the Board of Health for a 3-year term; and one member of the Board of Library Trustees for 3-year term.
In addition, in each of the town’s eight precincts, eight 3-year Town Meeting member terms will be on the ballot (for a total of 64 town meeting seats). There may additionally be vacancies in office due to resignations that occurred throughout the year. The Town Clerk will inform you of those opportunities in January 2021.
Signatures of 50 registered voters are required for nomination to town-wide office; 10 signatures from the candidate’s precinct are needed for Town Meeting. Incumbent Town Meeting members are not required to obtain signatures, and will receive an email from the Town Clerk with Online sign up instructions if they would like to appear on the ballot.
The last day to take out nomination papers for any office is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Signed nomination papers must be submitted for certification no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
If you are interested to run for office or if you are interested to see who may be running please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 781-721-7130 or email us at townclerk@winchester.us if you have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.