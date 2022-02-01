WINCHESTER - With the date to return nomination papers closed, Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon is close to finalizing the ballot for the spring town election on Saturday, March 19. Residents still have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their name from the ballot.
As of today, there appears to be four contested races on the ballot: Select Board, the three-year Board of Health seat, the one-year Board of Health seat, and the School Committee. A possible fifth contested race, for the three-year seat on the Planning Board, may arise, though it remains unclear if one of the candidates returned his papers on time.
For the Select Board, four new-ish comers will vie for two opens seats: Jim Johnson, John Fallon, Anthea Brady, and Vince Dixon. While Jim Johnson is a new candidate this year, he served on the board previously for many years.
For the two Board of Health seats, four residents will vie for two open seats: Ruth Trimarchi and Jennifer Infurna will battle for the three-year seat and Gregory Sawicki and Lauren Costello will battle for the one-year seat.
For the School Committee, four residents will vie for two open seats: incumbents Chris Nixon and Karen Bolognese and newcomers John Dobbins and Sarah Gannon. A fifth candidate, Allison Kangas de Bellalta, withdrew.
Other races include Town Moderator Heather von Mering running unopposed, Patrick Gill running unopposed for a seat on the Board of Assessors, Kurt Spring running unopposed for one of the two one-year seats on the Planning Board (potential candidate Cheryl Wolfe withdrew), and David Coughlin and Wendy Karle running unopposed for two open seats on the Library Board of Trustees (potential candidate Erin Dagenais withdrew).
And, due to the withdrawal of Mary Lou Bigelow, no one is running for the open seat on the Housing Authority.
Town Meeting
The following residents returned nomination papers for available Town Meeting seats:
Precinct 1 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Prassede Calabi, Cecilia Carrior-Carmona, Denis Collet, Peter D’Antonio, Tara Hughes, Enzo Rascionato, Deborah Jones Melkonian, Kathleen Duncan, Patrick Gill, Anthea Brady, Timothy Matthews, and Eric Shediac
Precinct 2 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Catherine Curtis, Jeffrey Dean, Kristine Kamikawa, Edward Levesque, Jian Liu, Colin White, Stephanie Zaremba, Daniel Nakamoto, Robert Pace, and Marth Hoyt
Precinct 2 (one seat for a one-year term)
Jinghui Dong and Michelle Blumsack
Precinct 3 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Samantha Allison, Janet Boswell, Alexander Dimatteo III, Ruthie Gagne, John Kilborn, Theodore Michalski, Susan Nardone, Benajim Schuler, Allison Kangas de Bellalta, Nickoleta Sakorafos, William McGonigle, Vince Dixon, and Jared Jackson
Precinct 4 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Aimee Burke, James Ferguson, Aileen Kounaves, Roger Marian, Michelle Prior, Robin Wolf, Predny Miroslav, Eric Dimare, Sean Donlon, Gerald Marino, Shannon Vernaglia, Ole-Petter Hamnvik, Horacio Facca, and Joseph Zampitella
Precinct 4 (one seat for a one-year term):
Steven Bonnell, Christopher Furlong, and Susan Fagerstrom
Precinct 4 (one seat for a two-year term):
Kathryn Valone and Paul Karle
Precinct 5 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Roseanne Coric, Pamela Cort, Robert Kuszewski, William Miller, Colin Simson, Wendy Swanton, William Band, Kathleen Krikorian, Kathryn Hughes, I Ching Katie Scott, John Dobbins, Helen Philliou, Susan DeLeo, Philip Reuland, Maureen Pimentel, and Ronald Buck
Precinct 6 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Emanuel D’ambrosio Jr., Wei Han, Jack LeManager, Karen Bolognese, John Miller, Karren Nys, Kenneth Pruitt, Dorothy Simboli, Patrick Matteson, Richard Michienzi, Anthony Cucinatti, Audrey Siciliano, and Taylor Tinmouth
Precinct 7 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Linda Baba, Paul Casey, Sally Dale, Cynthia Kelley, Michelle McCarthy, Donnette Peltier, Amy Wrenn, William McPadden, Ben Albiani, Steven Cucinatti, Megan Blackwell, Nancy Jones, and Bradford Otis
Precinct 8 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Nicholas Bogovich, Edward Bopp, Katrina Frongillo, Diab Jerius, Roger Michelson, Stacey Princi, Emily Shield, Steven Singer, Nicholas Koup, Stephen McCabe, Julie Fish, Gregory Winn, Dora Macleod, Michael Creane, and Bryan Kana.
