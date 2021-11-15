WINCHESTER - Thanks to the new custom, Town Meeting passed several articles in one motion, known as the consent agenda. This helps move Town Meeting along quicker than in year’s past when they took up each motion separately (though not that much faster, as Town Meeting heads into night four tonight at 7 p.m.)
Article 2
This article asks Town Meeting to declare seats vacant for certain Town Meeting members for failure to attend one half or more of the total number of sessions held in the past year.
It was indefinitely postponed.
Article 11
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate money from unexpended capital accounts associated with projects back to the Capital or Building Stabilization Fund. It included two motions:
• to appropriate $8,904.13 from surpluses previously appropriated for specific capital projects (library HVAC and Town Hall generator-engineering) back to the Building Stabilization Fund
• to appropriate $23,011.80 from surpluses previously appropriated for specific capital projects (Waterfield Road bridge-engineering, public safety building generator, MIS ethernet, DPW/public safety/Town Hall generator, DPW swap loader, Manchester track repairs, Skillings guard rail, DPW salter truck, and DPW building 4 w/d truck) back to the Capital Stabilization Fund
Article 15
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $,4141.10 from the Transportation Network Receipts Reserve Fund to partially fund the Waterfield Road/Church Street Traffic Improvements project.
Article 16
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $298,240.94 from the PEG Access and Cable Related Fund to pay for PEG access service programming, monitoring and capital purposes.
Article 17
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer from Free Cash $40,000 to increase the FY22 General Insurance Budget Account, $158,167 fro increase the FY22 Reserve Fund Account, $293,000 to increase the FY22 Principal on Funded Debt Account, and $141,158.50 to increase the FY22 Interest on Funded Debt Account.
Article 18
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer from Water and Sewer Retained Earnings $40,339 to supplement appropriations previously voted for the FY22 budget.
Article 20
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $70,000 from Free Cash to supplement the Eversource Account for work regarding the 345kV project.
Article 21
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $10,000 for the implementation of one or more traffic calming measures to mitigate existing traffic and pedestrian impacts caused by the Eversource 345kV project as agreed to in the Memorandum of Understanding.
Article 22
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $2,370.79 from Free Cash to pay expenses for Morgan Brown & Joy and Everbridge.
Article 23
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer from Free Cash money for COVID-related expenses. It was indefinitely postponed.
Article 24
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $75,000 for traffic improvements and other mitigation measures on River and Cross Street.
