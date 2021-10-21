WINCHESTER - The Select Board this week approved several motions pertaining to the fall Town Meeting warrant and also recommended favorable action on those motions. These articles involve the board directly (or indirectly) and they will present them to Town Meeting starting on Monday, Nov. 1.
Article 7
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to amend the town’s code of bylaws by revising Section 1 to allow the Select Board to change the time of spring town elections if they vote no later than Dec. 1 to make that change. Elections would move to the last Saturday in March if the board vote to make a change.
Article 8
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to designate the Conservation Commission as the managing entity of the Town Forest.
Article 9
The board voted favorable action on an article similar to one passed at last year’s fall Town Meeting: to allow for the taking of property at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street, formerly considered for a CVS before a land court ruling nullified those plans.
The changes to this article concern adding in the amount of the money the town will spend on the property, $5.3M, and the way it will take it, by eminent domain. Because it’s considered for the “betterment of the town” (the town will use it for affordable housing units), it has legal authority to take the property from the current owner so long as the town pays the owner what it’s worth. Town Counsel Mina Makarious said it’s been appraised at $5.3M.
This article gives the town the authority to borrow up to that amount; it can also use gifts and/or donations to offset some of the cost. Assuming the article passes, the Select Board can then sell or lease the property to a developer for use as affordable housing to increase the town’s Subsidized Housing Index.
Article 14
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to appropriate money to repair and rebuild the Transfer Station.
Article 15
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to appropriate money from the Transportation Network Receipts Reserve Fund to partially fund the Waterfield Road/Church Street traffic improvements project.
Article 19
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to appropriate money to contribute to the MBTA’s Winchester Center Commuter rail Station project.
Article 20
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to transfer from Free Cash money to supplement Eversource work for the purpose of engineering and other consulting services.
Article 21
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to appropriate money to pay for traffic calming measures to mitigate existing traffic and pedestrian impacts caused by the two Eversource projects, the 115kV line and the 345kV line, as agreed to in a Memorandum of Understanding.
Article 24
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to appropriate money for traffic and sewer system improvements and other mitigation measures on River and Cross streets.
Article 25
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to fund its portion of the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School project, approximately $1.5M after Massachusetts School Building Authority grants reduce the initial cost (based upon current enrollments and excluding any interest payments). The total cost for the project sits at $317,422,620; however, the MSBA agreed to fund 76.84 percent.
The school is located at 100 Hemlock Road in Wakefield, up the street from Wakefield Memorial High School.
Article 26
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to pay for design costs in the construction of a multi-purpose sports court at the Mystic School. Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood said the town would seek construction costs in the spring.
Article 29
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to authorize the Select Board to petition the General Court to enact special legislation that would allow the town to charge a building permit surcharge for the purposes of funding sustainability initiatives and create a special revenue fund to receive the proceeds of that surcharge.
A similar article came up during spring Town Meeting, as the Select Board sought a method for funding the new sustainability director position. Instead, Town Meeting voted to include it in the town manager’s budget.
According to the article, if passed, the comptroller would establish and maintain the fund. Any money spent from the fund would require a majority vote of Town Meeting. That money would be spent at the discretion of the town manager for environmental sustainability efforts, activities, operations, and administration.
Only Town Meeting can close the fund.
Article 31
The board voted favorable action on an article that asks Town Meeting to accept committee reports, dissolve old committees or authorize new committees. This article rarely comes up, but this year a resident seeks to authorize a new committee.
