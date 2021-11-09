WINCHESTER - During night one of Town Meeting, members heard from acting Town Manager Beth Rudolph concerning the state of the town.
She spoke first about COVID, noting the Town Hall, library and Jenks Center are all now open, schools have returned to full-time in-person learning and construction projects are moving along. She said the health department conducted contract tracing and testing and held flu and COVID vaccination clinics.
Rudolph talked about the town hiring new personnel including Superintendent of Schools Dr. Frank Hackett, Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt and mental health and social worker Kristin Romaine.
The town’s population increased by 6.6 percent, according to federal census data, with a majority of the town between 18 and 65 years of age (53.7 percent). Seniors make up 17.7 percent of the town. Rudolph said there are 7,884 households.
The interim town manager called the town “financially healthy,” noting that FY21 property taxes met expectations. She said the town’s Free Cash was certified at $13.4M or 14.4 percent of the town’s revenue, but added $1.7M was projected for use at Town Meeting (however, she said some of those items were reimbursable).
Water & Sewer Retained Earnings reached $1.9M while Recreation Department Retained Earnings fell to $245,000.
Rudolph pointed out the town’s biggest budget drivers which include collective bargaining, health insurance, energy, COVID, capital improvement projects, enrollment, special education, and new initiatives.
She mentioned several ongoing/future projects such as the Swanton Street bridge (due to end in mid-November), the Muraco School culvert project where votes approved $12.76M to add two additional eight-foot culverts underneath the railroad tracks behind the school and make “extraordinary” repairs to the building itself. That project could begin in 2023.
Other projects include: completion of year 3 of the town’s MS4 commitment and the start of year 4, completing repairs to the North Reservoir Dam in 2022, completing intersection work at Johnson Road and Ridge Street by next summer through the Safe Routes to School program, starting work at Church Street and Waterfield Road, and continued work on the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station by the MBTA.
Rudolph also mentioned the two ongoing 40B projects: one on Cambridge Street near the Woburn line and one on River Street. Both projects will increase the town’s affordable housing stock to nearly five percent. The Cambridge Street project expects to add 95 units and the River Street project expects to add 147.
Lastly, the interim town manager noted how the two Eversource projects should wrap up soon, with the 115kV project expected to conclude in town this year and the larger, 345kV project expected to end next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.