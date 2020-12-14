WINCHESTER - 240 experiences, eight providers, multiple days and the chance for Winchester elementary school children to experience excitement and joy. Winchester’s education foundation (WFEE) is creating an online academy to provide programming for WPS students during their remote school hours.
“The WFEE Academy is a pilot project,” according to WFEE Executive Director Caren Connelly. “We are working with 8 different providers who are offering 45 minute classes on subjects as diverse as drama and the lifecycle of a white shark.”
Thanks to a $30,000 WFEE grant the classes will be free for students either learning under the hybrid model or who are studying fully remotely.
“This school year is difficult for everyone, we hope this grant will help students and parents looking for options,” said WFEE Board President Deb DePeter. “It may not meet everyone’s needs but we believe it is a creative approach to a complicated problem.”
Classes are targeted at students in grades K-5, they will be offered on Monday and Tuesday, then again on Thursday and Friday during unscheduled school hours. During the two week pilot, each student has the option of participating in 8 different classes. Sign up will open on Jan. 4, classes will begin on Jan. 25.
“It is going to be fast and fun,” said Connelly. “At the end of the WFEE Academy pilot we will survey parents to see if they would like the program to continue; and, if so, do they like the mix of offerings?”
Offered on Zoom, the class will be kept small (25 participants) to ensure maximum engagement.
“We understand the worry that our kids our “zoomed out,” so we are working with experienced businesses that have found ways to successfully connect with children,” according to DePeter. “For example, one provider will be Winchester’s Studio on the Common, providing hands on art instruction (with materials found easily at home) that explore identity and self-awareness about how we engage with society based on visual cues.”
Studio on the Common has provided similar programming since the beginning of the pandemic. owner Gail Freeman notes.
“Our programming keeps kids engaged in learning while giving parents a break.”
Winchester businessman and WFEE board member Brian Milauskas will provide Kidstock! programs such as “Read, React, Resolve,” a literacy workshop that teaches creative problem solving. Other programs such as DrumatiX will get kids up and moving while they learn about diverse art forms.
“Educators tells us they worry about their students’ academic skills but they are increasingly concerned about their emotional needs,” said Connelly. “We are all striving to meet multiple student needs. Today we have found a place to start. We are offering programming that we hope will encourage creativity while still engaging students’ minds. We hope our mix of offerings allows students to interact with their peers virtually while not working on purely academic tasks. Elementary principals have told us that is a real need.”
“WFEE’s Grants Committee and our full Board considered this proposal for several months,” according to DePeter. “We believe it is an effective use of our donor’s gifts during a time that everyone is struggling to do the right thing.”
More information about the program can be found at www.wfee.org
