WINCHESTER - Like the Titanic, the Capital Planning Committee is taking on water, this according to Capital Planning Committee Chair Roger McPeek (who even showed a photo of the Titanic during his presentation to Town Meeting, though he did admit his committee hasn’t fully sunk yet).
“We have so many projects and the stabilization funds can’t keep up,” he acknowledged.
Fortunately, for this fiscal year, he said grants, American Rescue Plan Act funds and ESSER funding saved the day to help pay for DPW equipment and Manchester Field turf replacement, among other projects.
Those other outlets couldn’t fund everything, as McPeek listed off projects the Capital Planning Committee didn’t fund: a new town hall HVAC unit (expected to cost $6.3M), along with roof work and new windows, library roof work and windows, DPW stables, new McCall Middle School and Ambrose Elementary School roofs, Lincoln Elementary School flatwork, and roadway improvements.
McPeek admitted all these projects are backing up and the growing supply chain issues and inflation aren’t helping. He noted how projects the committee deferred from previous years increased by $450,000 and work needed on the Lake Street bridge could increase by $600,000.
The chair remarked how the stabilization funds will lose $375,000 per year if inflation remains at eight percent.
“Luck is not a strategy,” McPeek said about the town receiving grant, ARPA and ESSER money (most of it due to the pandemic).
He ended by noting one positive in that Winchester saves $1.25M by using its own water as opposed to MWRA water.
Capital projects
The Capital Planning Committee put forward 12 projects for Town Meeting approval and 11 received it. Members only rejected one project, installing median islands on Highland Avenue, for $250,000.
The projects that received approval include:
• $150,000 from the Building Stabilization Fund for the schematic package for roof design and replacement engineering
• $500,000 from the Building Stabilization Fund for the town hall fire alarm including construction, engineering, and all other related costs
• $825,000 from the Building Stabilization Fund for the McCall Middle School masonry repairs including construction, engineering and other related costs
• $186,000 from the Building Stabilization Fund for the McCall Middle School controls conversion completion including construction, engineering and other related costs
• $118,170 from the Capital Stabilization Fund for a DPW sidewalk plow
• $140,000 from the Capital Stabilization Fund for the Cross Street bridge repairs including construction, engineering and other related costs
• $250,000 from the Capital Stabilization Fund for the Washington Street bridge repairs including construction, engineering and other related costs
• $70,000 from the Capital Stabilization Fund for the Ambrose fire sprinkler system including construction, engineering and other related costs
• $150,000 from the Capital Stabilization Fund for the RRFB/curb extension at Leonard Filed including construction, engineering and other related costs
• $220,000 from the Water & Sewer Retained Earnings for the Nelson Street/Winchester High School drainage improvements including construction, engineering and other related costs
• $60,000 from the Water & Sewer Retained Earnings for the Winter Pond water quality improvements including construction, engineering and other related costs.
When it came to voting on the project to add median islands on Highland Avenue, Town Meeting by the slimmest margin voted against it. With two-thirds of members needing to vote in the affirmative, 100 out of 154 did.
When the Finance Committee recommended unfavorable action, suggesting other projects could benefit from the money, it didn’t look good for the article’s chances of passing. Some Town Meeting members who spoke agreed, wanting to see that money put toward other issues. Others just didn’t favor the design and worried it could lead to traffic issues, especially if cars or trucks parked adjacent to one of the islands.
Therefore, even with the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee in favor, and with the Select Board in support, agreeing to move forward with the plan during a public hearing back in late June, Town Meeting voted it down.
