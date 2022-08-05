WINCHESTER - Robin Shevland, a Winchester resident, will be riding her 8th PMC ride on Aug. 6. Shevland originally started riding when her husband was diagnosed with cancer as training rides were an outlet for her to clear her head and raising money for Dana Farber was a way she could fight his fight with him.
She wanted to show her young daughters how to be strong in the face of adversity. Over the years she has seen so much at Dana Farber, been positively impacted by so many doctors and nurses at Dana-Farber, met so many people, heard so many stories, and had so many family and friends who have been diagnosed with cancer who inspire her to ride. She even attaches each one of their names to the back of her jersey and each person represented inspires her.
Before Shevland started the PMC, she had never ridden a bike other than a beach cruiser. She was motivated to ride by her dear friends the Hales, who started TEAM FLAMES, to motivate Cindy to get through her cancer treatments and bone marrow transplant over 20 years ago.
She noted that “their daughters, our babysitters, talked for years about how awesome it was that their parents rode across the state every August to raise money for cancer.” She wondered how they did that, but then her husband was diagnosed with cancer and he had to endure the same transplant and she knew how they did it. She is honored to ride with them for the past eight years.
She is excited to be back in person this year and fully operational. Shevland has been doing a lot of hill training, in Winchester specifically. She said that it was the advice given to her when she started and her girls were young and her time was limited to ride. She noted that a bunch of hills done back to back gets your heart rate up and gets your legs ready for the ride.
Her team also does several training rides in June and July and in a typical year she joins them in the Concord/Harvard area. Her and her training partner, Courtney, always make sure they do a hill/Lexington bike trail ride too at least once together in July.
Many residents in town ride, stated Shevland, and she is part of a 70+ person team, TEAM FLAMES. She commented that they are beyond inspirational to her and she is honored to ride on their team. She said all of her teammates, including her husband's oncologist at Dana-Farber, will be riding with her.
She mentioned that she and Courtney coordinate the Winchester PMC Kids Ride here in town and they do all things PMC together-including this ride. Courtney organized Team Carol in honor of her sister who recently passed, so she will enjoy riding with her, her husband, and her family. She is also excited to ride with her friend, Dave Morse, who will be riding for the first year in honor of his amazing wife who fights every day to keep her cancer at bay thanks to an incredible trail drug at Dana-Farber.
She mentioned that this will be an emotional ride for him and she is hoping she gets to ride next to him for at least part of the ride.
Shevland is riding from Wellesley to Bourne this year and then doing a reimagined second day to the logistics of coming back to Boston for a wedding for a Winchester couple that can't be missed! She said that the second day is the best so she is bummed she will miss out on the excitement of the Provincetown finish.
Her goal is $6,000 as that is the fundraising minimum for a two-day registration which is more than a lot of other events that raise money for charities. She sends out an email letter the first week of July that tugs on heartstrings and details who she is riding for each year. She noted that "each year it is cathartic for me to sit down and spend hours writing the letter-it grounds me and reminds me of what's important."
She loves raising money for Dana-Farber and that truly is the biggest reward to Shevland. She added that that is the institution that saved her husband's life and giving back to them and providing funds for them to make a real impact on cancer research means the world to her. Riding the event is the best thing she does all year.
She commented that the unbelievable hope that is so profound from start to finish fills her heart with so much gratitude. She plans to ride this year fast enough to finish on time, but slow enough to see all of the signs that will be present throughout the ride. She further stated that for hours she has no phone, no distractions, only time to think, be present, and open her eyes and focus on what's most important. What's more, is that she gets to do this with 6,000 other people.
The Winchester community can get involved by donating. Her advice is to find a rider that you know and donate. Even a small amount makes a difference. Team FLAMES has at least eight residents riding this year. She added that they are always looking for volunteers and businesses to volunteer and donate to the Winchester PMC Kids Ride which also supports the Jimmy Fund/ Dana Farber.
