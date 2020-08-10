WINCHESTER - The Select Board, at its most recent meeting, covered a variety of topics including an MWRA loan, the contract for Clearway Solar, a crosswalk in the area of Muraco School and what to do with Thompson Street (again).
MWRA loan
The board approved two borrowings: a $600,000 water bond and a $217.500 sewer bond from the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority. Town Treasurer Sheila Tracy said both bonds were interest free over their 10-year term.
The town will pay off each bond on Aug. 15 over the 10-year period.
Clearway Solar
The board approved the contract for Clearway Solar that includes language which allows the board to check in on any projects to receive updates. Town Manager Lisa Wong called the negotiations “a lot of work” and recommended the board approve the contract.
The board also approved related disclosures,
Crosswalk
Last year, according to Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, the town installed a crosswalk to the Muraco School. This time, the board approved another crosswalk in the area which would connect Bates Road and Stone Avenue on Washington Street.
Rudolph said the crossing guard in the area could handle the additional traffic from a second crosswalk. She added the DPW would install handicapped ramps/curb cuts.
Thompson Street
For what seems like the 100th time, the board discussed whether or not to keep Thompson Street closed. Wong recommended the board cease the closure until she speaks with the Chamber of Commerce on fuller events. Instead, the board voted to keep it closed from midnight to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Originally, closing Thompson Street would have allowed for larger gatherings, mingling, music, and a more festive atmosphere. However, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, none of that is currently possible. The board also failed to advertise the closure well.
“It’s been hard to market,” the Town Manager said. “We’ll work on a longer-term solution.”
Members of the Select Board understood the issues and hoped they could try it again next summer.
“I’m torn,” Amy Shapiro said about closing it, “due to the negative feedback. Hopefully things will be back to normal next summer.”
Susan Verdicchio acknowledged the main problems with the closure involved the “heat, rain and Waterfield Bridge work.”
“We’ll have a better plan next summer,” she added. “It’s time to suspend the closure.”
Chair Michael Bettencourt suggested just keeping it closed on Sunday and Mariano Goluboff then proposed closing it from midnight to 3 p.m. This should continue to aid restaurants in the area who use outdoor seating.
