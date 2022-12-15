WINCHESTER - Thanks to the work of the Winchester Basketball Association and the life and career of Winchester basketball legend Bob Bigelow, youngsters will now have a court to play on at McCall Middle School.
The WBA raised the funds and completed the development of the court including adding in new hoops. It was then cleared by the building inspector so the association could present it to the town as a gift in kind in the name of Bigelow.
“It’s great to have a facility for kids to play on,” said Select Board Chair Rich Mucci while accepting the donation.
Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph commended the work of the WBA, but DPW Director Jay Gill joked the town couldn’t accept it until someone from the WBA made five three-pointers. Thankfully, someone pulled it off.
“This is an ideal project from the town’s perspective,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said. “It’s nice to see Bob honored this way.”
To help raise the funds, the WBA worked with the Winchester Scholarship Foundation. Moving forward, the town will host the second annual Bob Bigelow tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.
The WBA, itself, has been a huge success with 700 students signing up for recreational basketball in Winchester.
Bob Bigelow
Former Winchester High School basketball star, University of Penn basketball star and first-round NBA draft pick, Bob Bigelow passed away back in August of 2020 at the age of 66.
Drafted 13th by the Kansas City (now Sacramento) Kings, Bigelow wound up playing for several NBA teams including his hometown Boston Celtics. The six foot seven inch athlete excelled at Penn, leading the Quakers to three consecutive NCAA tournament berths and three consecutive Ivy league titles. The City of Philadelphia later indicted Bigelow into the Big 5 Hall of Fame.
After his playing days ended, Bigelow spent two years as an assistant basketball coach at Tufts University. He followed that by completing his MBA at Babson College before going on to co-found a successful Service Quality firm, The MarComm Group.
Eventually, though, Bigelow returned to the sports world where he coached and developed research-based practices to help both coaches and players. He spent countless hours researching and then lecturing on the effects of organized sports on children and adults. Over the past three decades he conducted more than 2,500 talks and clinics worldwide.
Bigelow became so successful with his “second career” that the Institute for International Sport at the University of Rhode Island selected him as one of the “100 Most Influential Sports Educators.”
He also co-authored two best-selling books on youth sports and multiple coaching DVDs: “Just Let the Kids Play: How to Stop Adults from Ruining Your Child’s Fun and Success in Youth Sports” and “Youth Sports: Still Failing Our Kids - How to Really Fix It.”
