WINCHESTER - Shamus Brady has worked in the school system for the last 17 years and is running for School Committee because he believes the committee needs a member who works in a public school. This is Brady’s second time running as he was a candidate last year. Brady has dedicated his career to education and thinks his perspective would be helpful. He wants the best outcomes for each student.
Brady has lived in Winchester with his wife since 2014. He grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School. He is a father of a four-year-old and a five-month-old.
He has worked as a special education teacher, a special education administrator, an assistant principal, and a principal. He is currently an assistant principal and special education coordinator in Melrose Public Schools. Both he and his wife work full time and will continue to work full time which allows him to relate to the challenges that working families face.
He attended Williams College and Columbia University growing up in a single-parent household. He noted how he lived the experience that with a great public-school education, anything is possible. While in Winchester he has volunteered for Winchester ABC (A Better Chance) tutoring the high school scholars, heading up fundraising, and currently co-chairing the admissions committee with his wife Anthea. He is also an appointed member of the Finance Committee and was selected because of his expertise with school budgets. He has had 12 years of experience developing both school-based and district-based budgets.
Brady's main motivation in running for the School Committee is to ensure that all students acquire the best possible outcome. He commented that Winchester is a great school system, but many students do not pass the MCAS, many students do not graduate on time, and many students struggle with mental health challenges that are not being addressed and are being caused. He sees the biggest issue facing the school district to be mental health. He claimed that if students do not feel safe and valued for who they are then the school system has entirely failed their students.
There are many initiatives Brady would like to implement. He shared a few examples. One is a mentor program for middle and high school students to connect students with adults in town, starting with every School Committee and Select Board member mentoring a group of students. He also wants to increase support for students’ mental health and well-being through adding a Dean of Students at the high school and more counselors at the middle and elementary levels.
He wants to eliminate cuts for freshmen sports teams. He added that any freshman would be guaranteed the opportunity to be a member of any team they've dedicated themselves to. He would also like to introduce voluntary pilot programs at the elementary schools, including world language immersion, multi-age classrooms, and others based on parent interest.
Finally, he would like to expand the preschool program so that it is an option for families that have all adults working full time. This would be cost-neutral and would only require a slight tuition increase.
Brady believes that all means all. Every student will achieve an outcome that they and their parents are happy with. He indicated that we must judge our schools on how they serve the students and families who face the most significant challenges and make sure every student is successful.
Brady has a list of accomplishments if he is elected. It is important to him to return every student who wants to learn full-time to in-person instruction. He wants to create a robust summer program and tutoring program for the fall to support students who struggle as a result of the pandemic. He also wants to sign a contract with a superintendent who can serve the schools for at least the next 10 years.
He wants to retain all of the elementary principals and eliminate turnover in these positions. He also wants to move forward with the Lynch Elementary School in the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) process and applying the MSBA for the Muraco Elementary School each year and every year until accepted. That creates a long-term plan for rebuilding and renovating schools in the future to ensure they are never in this situation again with their facilities.
He wants to maintain significant private partnerships to fund both additional staffing and initiatives. Lastly, he wants to create a mentor program for middle school and high school students.
He noted that the Winchester community is amazing when it comes to helping others. He also stated how Winchester has tremendous untapped potential that he would hope to harness on behalf of Winchester schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.