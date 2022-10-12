WINCHESTER - The Select Board continued discussion on the Accessory Dwelling Unit bylaw the Planning Board will sponsor at fall Town Meeting with Town Planner Brian Szekely.
Szekely told the board an ADU was simply a secondary dwelling, attached or detached, meant to keep families together as it allows seniors to age in place and the disabled to live at home.
The draft bylaw states residents would be allowed only one ADU per lot, as an attached or detached dwelling by right, where the owner must live on the property and one of the residents must be over the age of 62 or disabled as defined by Mass. General Law.
ADU’s can have a maximum of two bedrooms in a 900 sq. ft. unit (or 50 percent of the primary dwelling unit, whichever is lower) and one dedicated off street parking space. Any exterior changes must be in the same style as the main dwelling. All inspections will be handled by the zoning officer.
Szekely even offered real examples of reasons families might need an ADU: two teachers who grew up in Winchester but live in Woburn due to lower housing costs, a father with an adult child with a disability who wants the child to stay at home using his Section 8 voucher (the child currently lives in Woburn), and a couple who want one of their parents to move in with them but would need to add an accessory unit.
Other communities have variations of ADU bylaws, such as Lexington, Arlington and Reading. All three offer an ADU through a special permit (though Arlington also offers one by right). Lexington allows ADUs up to 1,000 sq. ft., Reading up to 1,000 sq. ft. or 33 percent of the primary dwelling unit (whichever is lower) and Arlington up to less than one-half of the floor area or 900 sq. ft. (whichever is lower).
Lexington and Arlington do not offer an additional parking space while Reading does. Reading and Arlington don’t offer any design guidelines while Lexington states the Special Permit Granting Authority will determine if the exterior appearance shows compatibility with the primary dwelling unit and the neighborhood.
For occupancy, all three towns note the homeowner must occupy one unit, though Reading adds “or relative” and Lexington notes the homeowner can be absent for up to two years. For the ADU itself, Lexington offers a maximum of two bedrooms, Reading offers a maximum of three bedrooms and Arlington offers no maximum.
Previously, the Planning Board seemed intent to push this article back to spring Town Meeting. However, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, wanting to see this move forward sooner, joined the working group to help them expedite the process and put an article together for this November.
He called them a “very hard working group” and appreciated the opportunity to assist in the endeavor.
