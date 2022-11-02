WINCHESTER - If leaf blowers are causing you headaches, then Town Meeting has the article for you.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Town Meeting members will most likely hear about Article 6, a citizen’s petition brought forward by Rachel Whitehouse, that aims to “establish reasonable limitations on the use of gas leaf blowers in the town of Winchester in order to lessen the impact of gas leaf blowers’ adverse effects on the health, welfare and environment of the town and its inhabitants.”
The proposed bylaw mentions “adverse effects” caused by gas leaf blowers as excessive noise, release of particulate matter, use of gasoline- and/or oil-based fuels, and carbon emissions, among others.
The bylaw states, “such adverse effects negatively impact the quality of life for town inhabitants and town visitors. The reduction of such adverse effects is therefore a public purpose.”
The proposed bylaw also defines certain words, such as leaf blower, electric leaf blower, gas leaf blower, commercial leaf blower operator, and user.
The bylaw defines a leaf blower as “any motorized device (portable or wheeled) whose primary function is to use forced air to move leaves, grass clippings, dirt, sand, or any type of litter or debris.” It defines gas leaf blower as any leaf blower “powered in any part by gasoline.”
A “user” means “any individual, entity or organization of any kind, public or private, including town homeowners and residents, commercial leaf blower operators, and municipal departments and their employees and agents.
This bylaw would limit the use of gas-powered leaf blowers from April 1 through May 15 and Oct. 1 through Dec. 1, subject to limitations, i.e. from Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., but only by residents of the property on which the gas leaf blower is used. Electric leaf blowers may be used year-round, Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (subject to state law restrictions on commercial activity on Sundays).
The bylaw includes exemptions for all leaf blowers to be used “without limitations where necessary for public safety and emergency situations as determined by the town’s police or fire departments.”
Another caveat listed in the bylaw involves registration. It reads: “no commercial leaf blower operator may operate a leaf blower or permit or authorize an agent or employee to operate a leaf blower … unless such operator has obtained, no later than March 1, an annual permit from the town clerk … (for) a $25 permitting fee.”
It also states the landscaping business owner is “liable for any violation of this bylaw whether the leaf blower be operated by the owner or by any employee or agent.”
Penalties for violating the bylaw include a verbal warning for the first offense, written notice of bylaw violation for the second offense, a $100 fine for the third offense, and a $200 fine for any additional offenses. Each day in violation constitutes a new offense.
The bylaw would take effect on June 1, 2023.
