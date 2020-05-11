WINCHESTER - Winchester’s COVID-19 cases are slowly creeping toward 100. As of this weekend, the town has 87 total cases with 12 active and 70 recovered. Five people have died.
According to Town Manager Lisa Wong, the five deaths all came from long-term care nursing homes. Two of the dead were male and three were female, all over the age of 70 (and four were over the age of 80). She added that in addition to being high risk based on age, all five residents had underlying medical conditions.
These statistics mirror what the country as a whole is seeing: COVID-19 tends to be most deadly to those over 70 and those who are immunocompromised. While anyone can contract the virus and while it has killed people of every age range, the most vulnerable tend to be those in nursing homes, VA homes and those with underlying medical conditions.
Residents need to continue practice physical distancing, to wash their hands and to avoid gathering in large crowds. The governor’s stay-at-home mandate doesn’t expire until next Monday at the earliest, so most businesses remain closed. Other parts of the country have reopened somewhat, and neighboring states like New Hampshire and Rhode Island are beginning to reopen this week.
In Winchester, according to the Town Manager, two more nursing homes are implementing universal testing on site of residents and employees. Residents were all tested last week and staff will be tested today, so she noted that numbers may increase.
The town’s Public Health Nurse and the nursing team continued COVID-19 positive case and contact tracing. The nurse managed long-term care/assisted living residence resident and employee isolation and quarantine protocols including with new CDC expanded isolation protocol.
Several department heads have recorded messages for the latest community public service announcement at WinCAM. Go to wincam.org to see the video.
Real estate property showing rules are on the town’s website at winchester.us under Emergency Orders.
The Town Manager said she’s developing a mask distribution plan for those over the age of 70 and medically compromised.
The town continues to work on a reopening plan. The timing of the plan will depend on new updates from the governor or data from public health officials.
Facilities made some prototype plexiglass counter protections. Department heads will provide feedback this week and make any changes so the protections can go up this month.
Approximately 10 businesses have agreed to be part of a Business Reopening Committee. A first meeting is being set up this week.
One restaurant has already reached out about having outdoor seating, but that can be a long process. Wong said the town will assist any restaurant in walking through the necessary steps and exploring whether the process can be simplified.
The town is also putting together a larger town-wide reopening committee to include churches, sports groups and health care.
The Health Department and DPW are coordinating purchasing masks for town employees.
Wong noted how there has been an uptick in motor vehicle accidents even as there are less cars on the road. She said it’s consistent with statewide trends.
The public safety call volume has increased after a marked decrease over the past month due to calls for medical, mental health, protective custody, and motor vehicle accidents.
For the town’s finances, real estate tax collection is approximately 10 percent off normal for May 1. The town extended the due date to June 1.
The issuance of the following borrowings is in process and expected to be completed by late June: renewal of the $4.2M high school construction BAN and refunding of five previously issues bonds: new projects - Lake Street Bridge, Swanton Street Bridge, Waterfield Road Bridge, North Reservoir Spillway, and North Reservoir Dam engineering.
For Town Meeting, the town continues to wait on the House of Representatives to vote on remote participation legislation. Wong believed the legislation itself isn’t an issue; however, she said it was included as part of a larger bill with unrelated issues which are causing the delay.
Finally, with so many projects scheduled for this spring and summer, some continue to move ahead on schedule such as roadwork on Main Street at Highland Avenue, the Waterfield Road Bridge and the McCall roadway improvement project. With no students in the building, the McCall Middle School, meanwhile, continues ahead of schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.