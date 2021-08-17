WINCHESTER - Over the past year, Town Engineer Beth Rudolph told the Select Board, the Engineering Department has been working with Town Counsel Anderson Kreiger and their engineering consultant Weston & Sampson to update the "Rules and Regulations Regarding the use of Public Sewers and Stormdrains in the Town of Winchester, Massachusetts."
Rudolph acknowledged the town last updated these regulations 14 years ago, a copy of which exists on the Engineering Department's website: : https://www.winchester.us/DocumentCenter/View/136/Public-Sewer-andStorm-Drain-Regulations-PDF?bidId.
These proposed changes now bring the regulations in compliance with MS4 permit requirements and expand the storm water mitigation requirements for all projects that require a building permit and create greater than 250 sq. ft. of new impervious area (that being any area which doesn't retain water and allows water to run off into the roadway).
Rudolph reminded the board the MS4 permit, issued by the USEPA, became effective on July 1, 2018 and it requires communities to address "post-construction runoff" as one of its six minimum control measures.
The EPA's goal in issuing this edict involves controlling the amount of discharge of pollutants found in storm water through the retention or treatment of runoff after construction on new or redeveloped areas. The permit specifically requires communities to develop or modify an ordinance or other regulatory mechanisms in Permit Year 3 to address the following:
• Use of Low Impact Development (LID) site planning and design strategies unless infeasible
• Design of storm water management systems consistent with, or more stringent than, the requirements of the 2008 Massachusetts Stormwater Handbook
• Design of storm water management systems on new development projects to meet an average annual pollutant removal equivalent to 90 percent of the average annual load of Total Suspended Solids (TSS) related to the total post-construction impervious area on site and 60 percent of the average annual load of Total Phosphorous (TP) related to the total post-construction impervious surface on the site (new development is defined as construction activities resulting in total earth disturbances equal to or greater than one-acre (or activities that are part of a larger common plan of development disturbing greater than one-acre) on an area that has not been previously developed to include impervious cover).
• Design of storm water management systems on redevelopment sites to meet an average annual pollutant removal equivalent to 80 percent of the average annual post-construction load of Total Suspended Solids (TSS) related to the total post-construction impervious area on the site and 50 percent of the average annual load of Total Phosphorus (TP) related to the total post-construction impervious surface area on the site (“Redevelopment” is defined as any construction, land alteration, or improvement of impervious surfaces resulting in total earth disturbances equal to or greater than one-acre (or activities that are part of a larger common plan of development disturbing greater than one-acre) that does not meet the definition of new development).
• Requirement for the submission of as-built drawings after completion of construction
• Procedures to ensure adequate long-term operation and maintenance of storm water management practices that are put into place after the completion of a construction project
Additionally, while the MS4 permit is focused primarily on improving water quality, Winchester's flooding issues are directly related to water quantity issues, Rudolph noted in a memo to the board, resulting in the need to control storm water runoff from new impervious areas on even smaller projects.
She added, "in the existing regulations, the town required projects subject to review by the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Conservation Commission to match pre- and post-development runoff rates and volumes."
Going forward, however, the town will propose expanding requirements to include some by-right projects. The draft regulations lay out additional requirements for small development projects, which are defined as "any construction activity or land alteration that requires a building permit and results in the increase of 250 sq. ft. or more of impervious surface on a site."
These smaller, by-right projects, Rudolph noted, will now also be required to mitigate for increases in storm water runoff rates and volumes from the new impervious areas created (they won't, however, be subjected to the MS4 permit water quality requirements, as those only apply to projects disturbing one-acre of land or more).
To offset any possible increases in storm water runoff, property owners will need to look at installing infiltration systems, rain gardens or similar storm water management devices or they may remove some impervious area to balance the increase of the added impervious area.
Rudolph noted how other communities implemented similar requirements with triggers based on increases in impervious area, such as Newton (400 sq. ft. of new impervious area or four percent of lot size) and Arlington (350 sq. ft. of new impervious area).
"Given the significant investments the Town of Winchester has made in addressing both riverine flooding and urban street drainage issues," Rudolph wrote in her memo,"and the potential for the cumulative addition of new impervious areas to erode those flood mitigation benefits, our recommendation is to move forward with a trigger of 250 sq. ft., as outlined in the proposed regulations."
She suggested the next steps include returning to the board in September following the closing of the public comment period (which ends on Aug. 25). If all goes well, the town could adopt the regulations by Sept. 27 in order to file the MS4 Year 3 annual report on Sept. 28.
