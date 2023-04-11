WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved the installation of a crosswalk at the intersection of Wildwood Street and Wedgemere Avenue. This will compliment the crosswalk that already exists at the intersection of Wildwood Street and Yale Street.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph noted the request for a crosswalk came from a resident concerned about people speeding coming off Cambridge Street, plus public safety. The resident also requested the installation of a rapid flashing beacon; however, when looking into the request, the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Committee only recommended the crosswalk.
Residents of the area called the decision “really important” and thanked the town manager for working with them. They also highlighted the amount of children in that neighborhood, many of whom don’t like to cross Wildwood Street.
One resident who grew up on Yale Street said he only used that crosswalk maybe 10 times in his whole life. He asked the town manager if the town looked at the bigger picture, as opposed to just this one intersection.
Rudolph mentioned the work at Woodside Road and Wildwood Street consisting of traffic calming measures such as adding in two speed humps, formalizing a parking area with approximately nine spaces, adding in a pedestrian ramp, updating amenities by adding another bench, rebuilding the kiosk, replacing the trash barrels, and adding in two bike racks, controlling embankment erosion, and installing new roadway/parking edging.
That project plus the crosswalk could slow down drivers in an area that sees “constant speeding,” one neighbor said, and several accidents just in the last two years. One woman said she saw both accidents (her children love to watch the cars go by, she noted).
“It’s a very popular route,” the woman added, calling the intersection dangerous.
Two other neighbors advocated for speed tables with one saying that school buses used to stop at that intersection to pickup and drop students off until she asked to move the stop further away.
Rudolph said the area could be a candidate for a rapid flashing beacon if the funding exists, adding how the town will take traffic counts once the town/Eversource complete work at Wildwood Street and Woodside Road (which should begin this spring and into the summer).
When Select Board Vice-Chair Anthea Brady asked about using a raised crosswalk, Rudolph called it “something to look at,” but noted there was a catch basin in the area. Select Board member John Fallon then asked about the unintended consequence of adding in another crosswalk, to which the town manager simply called it “another level of safety.”
It should be noted, as Select Board Chair Rich Mucci stated, the intent of the crosswalk is not to slow down drivers. As noted by Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, a rapid flashing beacon or narrowing the roadway could them slow down.
Speaking to that second point, Brady suggested placing a yellow sign in the middle of the crosswalk to narrow the road.
