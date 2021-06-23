WINCHESTER - The preliminary results are in (and emphasis on the word preliminary because the result turned out really close) and the no’s have it. Winchester voters chose to reject the Civico deal as presented, with 2,681 voting against and 2,608 voting in the affirmative.
(This morning, Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon said she hadn’t received a request for a recount.)
The ballot question read: “Shall the Town of Winchester vote to authorize the Select Board to enter into a land development agreement with Winchester Waterfield MM LLC, or another subsidiary or affiliate of Civico Development, LLC, in substantially the form approved by the Select Board on April 16, 2021, as posted on the Town’s website at https://www.winchester.us/DocumentCenter/View/6139/LDA-WInchester-Waterfield-MM-LLC and on file with the Town Manager’s office, and to enter into a lease in accordance with such agreement?”
In the end, 5,289 residents cast a ballot (with some braving the rain to do so) at the Winchester High School cafeteria yesterday. That equates to roughly 32 percent of registered voters, a fairly robust turnout, especially given how quickly everything came together. For comparison, only 4,000 voters cast a ballot in the spring town election back in late March.
Broken down by precinct, yes votes came primarily from precincts 1, 2, 3 and 8 while no voters dominated precincts 4-7.
Overall, residents heard from parties both for and against the ballot question. Those against outlined issues with the length of the lease, 99 years, and the amount of money the town would receive. Those in favor highlighted the number of affordable units the town would acquire and how the project added mixed-income housing to the downtown.
In the end, voters barely rejected the deal. This means, assuming the results hold, the Select Board and Town Manager Lisa Wong, along with her team, will have to either renegotiate with Civico or find another developer with which to negotiate (the board’s second choice was Pennrose).
This was always shaping up to be a close result with both sides making legitimate points and having ardent supporters. However, with those against the project able to record so many signatures to even get the question on the ballot, it appears they had a slight head start.
The town, especially those who voted down the question, must now hope a better deal exists or it will be left holding the bag, so to speak.
