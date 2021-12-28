WINCHESTER - With 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Winchester continues to struggle to contain the virus, now lead by the new omicron variant. Some studies showed omicron as more mild than delta but possibly more transmissible.
Overall, since the pandemic started almost two years ago, 1,888 residents recovered from the virus while 26 died. That’s an increase of three deaths over last week. The town has now reached a 3.24 positivity percentage, the highest in town since almost one year ago (before vaccines became wildly available).
Sadly, COVID continues to hit some neighboring towns harder including Woburn (6.97 percent positivity rate) and Burlington (6.24 percent positivity rate). The state reached 5.71 percent positive this week.
As cases continue to climb, Winchester continues to impose an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status. Even though the town vaccinated more than 90 percent of eligible residents over the age of 12, the mask mandate will remain in place. (The data posted on the town’s website doesn’t show how many residents received a booster shot.)
The town also began administering the vaccine to children under 11 with 31 percent fully vaccinated. Out of the 2,346 residents who qualify, 727 are fully vaccinated, with 1,709 receiving at least one dose.
With so many children and teens vaccinated, there hasn’t been any severe outbreaks at any of the schools. Currently, only 30 students and staff tested positive and one-third of those occurred at the high school. Each school, including preK at the Parkhurst, has at least one student or staff member who tested positive.
Overall, since the beginning of September, 166 students and staff tested positive with the most occurring at the McCall Middle School (38).
Throughout the nation, cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb as the omicron and delta variants run rampant. The numbers should move even higher following the holiday season as so many gathered indoors due to the cold weather.
The best way to combat the virus involves getting the vaccine and then, when/if eligible, getting the booster. The CDC just released new guidance concerning asymptomatic individuals who test positive but are vaccinated and boosted. The government agency lowered the quarantine time from 10 days to five for vaccinated individuals and zero days for those who received their booster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.