WINCHESTER — As a professional aviator, a man of derring-do who barnstormed, set flying records, and made headlines for thrilling and perilous flights, Robert Stevens Fogg experienced adventures that were followed across the country.
Though often described as a pioneer in New Hampshire air services, his history spanned New England. During his lifetime, the Boston papers always recalled he was born in Boston, and “The Winchester Star” never forgot he grew up in this town. And when the New Hampshire man returned to give his highly popular lecture on his part in getting news of the “Bremen” to a waiting world, Winchester packed the hall–and asked him back.
Aviation history remembers Bob Fogg for many achievements: establishing one of the first and finest airports in NH; operating a popular seaplane service at Lake Winnipesaukee, safely taking up over 50,000 seaplane passengers; flying the first RFD airmail route; delivering mail and supplies during the Vermont Flood of 1927 when he flew over the mountains, 600 miles daily, for two months; flying newsmen to the sites of the “Bremen” landing and the “Viking” crash; and flying First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to sea base dedications around the country, even letting her take the controls.
When his exploits were reported in “The Star,” it was noted that Fogg was well known in Winchester and his career was followed by a great many friends and acquaintances. There is no reason to doubt he was a memorable young man.
Boyhood passions
Three years after his birth in 1897, Fogg moved to Winchester with his parents George and Mabel and sister Gladys. As a boy, Fogg was mad about automobiles, wireless, and aeroplanes. His father afforded him opportunities to indulge in the first two but initially had reservations about the last.
After moving to Winchester, George Fogg changed his occupation from ticket agent to manager of the Winchester Automobile Company. At age 78, while writing to a former classmate, Fogg recalled Winchester Place being wide open and “driving Dad’s Brush, Oldsmobile, Pope-Toledo, Stevens, Duryea, Maxwell, Grout, etc. etc. all over and around this ‘open space.’”
His driving was noticed. When Louis DeRochemont (founder of “The March of Time” film news series) was a boy in Winchester making short newsreels shown in neighboring movie houses, he produced one in late 1915 titled “Bobby Fogg in his Flivver.”
At age 16, Fogg obtained a first-grade commercial wireless operator’s license.
“In that era I was a ‘wireless nut’ building sets for kids all over town.”
He had a station in the old garage, but after the business moved into a new building (now China Sky), in 1915 he got a town permit to build a wood-framed wireless station at his father’s home.
At age 15 (1912), he began studying aeronautics and bought an early Bleriot monoplane, keeping it in the old Kelley & Hawes stable. Before he could fly it though, the engine vanished, his father later confessing to having taken it out because “broken hearts heal quicker than broken necks.”
Yet it was the railroad which truly broke hearts when Mabel Fogg was killed by a train while crossing the tracks downtown in 1914.
“It meant the end of home life for me and I became somewhat of a nomad,” Fogg wrote.
Yet he resided in Winchester with his father for three more years and acted as agent for his father’s auto business for five months before the garage was sold in April 1916.
By then many could see the possibility of the nation joining the European war. That July, Fogg attended the volunteer pre-enlistment training program at Plattsburgh, N.Y. A month after the U.S. entered the war, Chief McIntosh asked Fogg, as a local wireless expert, to accompany him while investigating stories of strange noises and lights and fears of secret wireless operation on Myopia Hill, only to discover a Harvard teacher, with a town permit, conducting experiments with violet rays.
Soon, wireless became secondary to aviation.
“1917 I joined the Air Force–fell madly in love with flying,” he wrote.
WWI
Flying was a challenge.
“You have to steer in three directions instead of one,” he wrote his father in May 1918. “Also you have to keep going.”
He was glad to report he never froze at the controls, but “I was flying along enjoying myself to the utmost, and thinking what a fine aviator I was, when suddenly a gust of wind struck my right wing. Up it went, and down went the left. Things on the ground began rushing up to me and growing larger and larger. However, the instructor soon righted us and turned around and laughed, and I laughed back. All the same, I must admit my legs felt funny.”
Yet he learned to master flying. He wrote to his sister about the acrobatic stage, learning loops, spins and rolls–and learning what airsickness was.
“And no wonder, for your insides are turned and twisted and thrown in all directions. You lose all sense of direction. The earth seems to be tipping and rocking, first below you, then above. Suddenly after a mad plunge downward, by a violent backward lurch, the earth changes places with the sky. You feel yourself leaving the seat, your weight sags into the life-belt and there you are hanging upside down like a trapeze performer and thinking of what a small strap it is.”
But, he concluded, “Flying, like running an auto, is easy after you get on to it. Stunt work was great sport, and I was sorry when I finished.”
Commissioned a flyer in July, he was chosen for instructor school and ultimately was assigned as an instructor of advanced flying at air fields in Texas.
When the Armistice came, Fogg was out west where he took up barnstorming, traveling through Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, hanging by his feet from the landing gear, wing walking, hanging from the wing tip, and more.
Coming back east and visiting family in New Hampshire, he saw the potential for an airport in Concord and found a place to settle. With financial backing from his father, he bought a plane and began building up civilian air services in New England.
Though based in Concord, he retained and forged new ties with Massachusetts, ranging from writing an “Ask Bob Fogg” column for “The Boston Transcript” to helping design and build other airports. He also developed a lecture on what may have been his most thrilling adventure (for readers), “Over Frozen Labrador to the ‘Bremen.’”
The Bremen
On April 13, 1928, there was great excitement in eastern New England, as people were on the watch for an airplane which had left Ireland on April 12 headed for Long Island to make the first east-west Atlantic flight. Between 12:30 and 1 p.m., hundreds of Nashua residents called the newspaper office about seeing or hearing a plane overhead, but that was Bob Fogg who had gone up to search the Maine coast for a sight of the “Bremen.” Visibility being poor, he turned back. About an hour later, the “Bremen” landed at Greenly Island off the coast of Labrador. A short telegraph message was relayed until all the newsrooms had the news that evening.
Canadian pilot Duke Schiller was the first to the scene to help the three-man crew, who stayed with the plane for two weeks in hopes of repairing it. Newsmen and cameramen raced to get the first interviews and pictures. That had to be an air race for the railroad left them at Murray Bay 800 miles south of where the “Bremen” landed, a place hitherto only reached during the winter by dogsled, taking several weeks.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent by picture services and newspaper interests to win this race. The Pathé Company hired Fogg to fly cameraman Tommy Hogan to get pictures. Fogg’s plan was to fly to Quebec, to Murray Bay, and then to Greenly Island.
It wasn’t easy. It meant flying about 5,000 miles, flying day and night with no lights in sub-zero temperatures. It meant beating all the rivals who were not above buying up gasoline supplies and tampering with planes.
However, Fogg got a break when Fitzmaurice, the Irish crewman, decided to fly south with Schiller for parts. They landed at Seven Islands. Fogg headed there as well. Schiller recognized Hogan and took him to meet his countryman. Thus Hogan got first-hand stories and pictures within minutes of landing. Fogg managed to get away with them by leading his rivals to think he was headed onward to Greenly Island when in fact he went to New York and delivered the first photos to Pathé.
Then he turned around for Greenly Island, and Pathé soon had film of the “Bremen” and crew taken at the landing site.
“It was obvious that once I got started from Murray Bay for Greenly my ship would outfly any of our competitive planes that had been hired by the other newsreel groups. The scoop was what we were after and the scoop was what we got.”
Afterward, Fogg developed another talent as a storyteller sharing a story not only of flying but also intrigue. Among other places, his lecture brought him to Winchester in January 1930 and again in March 1931 when his home town welcomed back the man the “Star” referred to as “the foremost New England aviator.”
More to the story
The Winchester Historical Society has scheduled a program for March 15 by the author on “Adventures in the Air: Winchester’s Heroic Aviators” in which more of Fogg’s exploits will be featured.
