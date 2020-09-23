WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester has been working on redeveloping the Waterfield parking lot for several years. The town started the process with a Request for Qualifications in 2019 and it narrowed down the field based on a set of minimum criteria.
Winchester now has five firms that are being interviewed for a potential mixed-use, mixed-income residential project. RFP submissions for all five firms as well as all other information associated with the project are located at https://www.winchester.us/634/WATERFIELD-PARKING-LOT-DEVELOPMENT
The town is requesting that all interested parties (residents/boards/committees/staff) submit comments and recommendations to the Select Board to Town Planner Brian Szekely by Oct. 1, 2020 at bszekely@winchester.us
There will be a public meeting to hear feedback on the proposals at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 during the regular Select Board meeting. Participants can register for the meeting by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gnqQry8SR6SOvSWzaTu_aA
