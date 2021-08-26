WINCHESTER - Winchester Community Music School’s annual MusicFest is BACK and it’s free and fun for all ages! This musical open house includes outdoor and indoor activities such as meet-the-instrument sessions, a scavenger hunt with prizes, musical storytime, live performances, and tours of the building. Faculty and staff will be available to answer questions about group classes, ensembles, and private lessons for kids, teens, and adults. WCMS is a non-profit school; financial aid is available.
Fall semester begins Wednesday, September 8. For more information, call 781-721-2950 or visit www.winchestermusic.org.
