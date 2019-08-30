BOSTON – Yesterday, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney William M. White Jr. of Winchester as Associate Justice of the Superior Court. Attorney White has 35 years of legal experience in the public and private sectors.
“Attorney White’s decades of experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney qualify him to serve as an Associate Justice of the Superior Court,” said Governor Baker. “I am pleased to submit his name to Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”
“Attorney White’s ability to draw on his broad knowledge of both criminal and civil law will serve the Commonwealth well,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “I am confident that, if confirmed, he will serve on the bench with distinction.”
The Massachusetts Superior Court is a statewide court of general jurisdiction - handling both criminal and civil actions. The court’s 82 justices sit in 20 courthouses in all 14 counties of the Commonwealth. The court has exclusive original jurisdiction of first degree murder cases and original jurisdiction of all other crimes. For more information about the Superior Court, visit their homepage.
Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor. Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth's diverse population to screen judicial applications. Twenty-one members were later appointed to the JNC in April 2015.
About William M. White Jr.
Attorney William M. White Jr. began his legal career as Assistant District Attorney in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in 1985. In 1987, White joined the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office as Assistant Attorney General assigned to the narcotics division until 1989.
From 1989 to 1991, Attorney White practiced personal injury and criminal defense law at Amabile & Burkly in Boston. White continued private practice in criminal defense as Partner at Davis, Robinson & White, P.A. in Boston. He has held his own private practice since 2007. Attorney White earned his B.A. from Duke University in 1981 and his J.D. from New England School of Law in 1984.
