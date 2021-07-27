WINCHESTER - As Town Manager Lisa Wong appears ready to move on to South Hadley, another town official seems poised to make a move of her own. The Town of Littleton selected HR Director Michelle Vibert as its new HR director effective Monday, Aug. 23.
Winchester hired Vibert back in 2017 to oversee (or, help create) the human resources department and act as the Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator (former president George H. W. Bush signed the ADA into law 31 years ago this week).
Wong, via email, said the town already advertised for her position and started reviewing applications. If the town can’t finalize a deal with anyone within the next four weeks, she said “an interim will be appointed.”
Littleton’s Select Board unanimously approved Town Manager Anthony Ansaldi’s appointment of Vibert back on July 8. She was one of seven candidates considered for the position including Jennifer Dever Wood, who served as the interim HR director for Littleton.
“After we interviewed the seven candidates, we all felt really comfortable that there was a clear number one,” the town manager said, welcoming Vibert to the community.
Vibert, speaking to a gathering of people after the announcement of her hiring, expressed her gratitude and excitement “to have that small town community feel. It really became noticeable during the interview.”
The soon-to-be former HR director in Winchester appreciated the welcome she received from the community, saying “it really streamlined the process for everyone.”
Members of the Littleton Select Board pointed out how Vibert helped created the HR department in Winchester, with member Paul Glavey noting how their town is “about a year into a transformation, as well.”
Vibert called the HR department a “collaboration with a bunch of departments, and pulling them together, and really letting them know why you’re here. You’re a resource, you’re here to help…guide them…whatever they need. You wear many hats.”
