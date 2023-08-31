WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester has acquired new Town Planner Taylor Herman who started Monday, Aug. 14. Herman was raised in Sudbury and currently lives in Medford.
A town planner is responsible for conducting research, preparing studies and work plans, and providing recommendations concerning the town’s long-term physical and economic development. This includes comprehensive land use planning, zoning and analysis, subdivision, as well as special permits, site plan review, and design review for projects presented to the Planning Board.
Additionally, the town planner plays a crucial role in cultivating relationships between the planning department, other town boards, and the Winchester community. The skills needed to be a town planner are an individual with a strong grasp of the planning principles, regulations, and development trends that are unique to Winchester. The town planner also needs to be able to conduct effective research, problem-solving, and collaborate effectively and fairly with a wide range of diverse stakeholders.
Herman has worked for the City of Boston as a neighborhood planner, the community engagement firm coUrbanize, who helped facilitate the Winchester Master Plan in 2019 and 2020, and most recently ran his own urban planning and community engagement firm. Before accepting the town planner position, Herman managed an independent urban planning and community engagement consultancy.
In terms of what he plans to accomplish as town planner, Herman said that he plans to listen to and learn from the Winchester community in order to help make planning decisions that are in the best interest of the community as a whole. He sees the biggest challenge as Winchester’s compliance to the MBTA 3A Multi-Family Zoning Requirements. Herman is looking forward to working with the wonderful and talented people at town hall and the opportunity to meet and build relationships with the people of Winchester.
Herman commented that he has frequented Winchester businesses, parks and events for well over a decade. He noted that it is a wonderful place to live, work and play and it is Herman’s intention to ensure it remains that way for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.