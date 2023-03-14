WINCHESTER - To answer the Select Board’s concerns regarding access to the alley behind the property, Civico, the developers working on the housing project at the Waterfield lot in downtown Winchester (adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station), moved the building back two feet in the rear. They also narrowed the front of the building slightly to widen the driveway and cantilevered floors 2-4 on the west side.
Taylor Bearden, from Civico, said the alley can now accommodate a 26 foot box truck or a garbage truck. He also said he reviewed the new plans with the fire chief who told him to remain compliant with the Planning Board process.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci called the access to the alley and the comments from the fire chief the board’s “two biggest concerns.” He added how these were a “very preliminary set of plans.”
“This is obviously something that’s important,” the chair noted.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph thanked Civico for their effort in making the recommended changes.
The Select Board also approved an extension until April 17 for the developers to complete their due diligence.
Back in December, Bearden said the next steps include a 60 percent project meeting with the MBTA and advancing phase II moorings.
The development team plans to integrate their design with the MBTA for accessibility, as the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station abuts the proposed housing complex. Architect Joel Hackett said during a previous meeting some areas would be available to close off at certain times.
History
The town released a Request for Qualifications for this property and received nine responses. Of those, five responded to the town’s Request for Proposals. While interested parties and stakeholders praised all the proposals, the Select Board ultimately chose Civico.
Once they narrowed it down, the board received Town Meeting approval on a Land Development Agreement. The approval was short-lived, as members who voted against approving the LDA gathered enough signatures to force a town-wide referendum vote on the project.
Even though it was close, the opponents of the Civico-town deal won and the Select Board returned to the negotiating table. Before that, they convened an advisory task force comprised of members of both opponents and proponents of the original deal and members of the business and real estate community to help them in the negotiating process.
Eventually, the two sides agreed on a deal that featured more parking spaces and more money for the town (plus the town loaning Civico money the developers will pay back over time). The new deal also received Town Meeting approval, which allowed Civico to move forward with development plans.
