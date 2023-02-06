WINCHESTER - With six weeks to ago until the spring town election on Saturday, March 18, residents have until Wednesday, Feb. 15 to withdraw their names for consideration for boards, committees or Town Meeting seats.

As it stands now, only the Select Board race will be contested, as two candidates vie for one seat. Vincent Dixon and Michele Prior, both of whom served on the Finance Committee, pulled papers and returned them, putting them on the ballot. Incumbent Mariano Goluboff, also a former member of the Finance Committee, did not seek reelection.

In other races:

Heather von Mering, candidate for reelection, seeks to remain the Town Moderator.

Richard Michienzi, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the Board of Assessors while George Norwell, Jr. seeks a two-year seat on the same board.

Gregory Sawicki, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the Board of Health.

Nicholas Rossettos, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the Planning Board. A second seat remains open.

Michelle Bergstrom, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the School Committee.

Angela Murdough, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the Library Board of Trustees while Victoria Garcia-Albea seeks a second open seat.

No candidates have pulled papers for an open five-year seat on the Housing Authority.

Town Meeting

Residents who pulled papers for Town Meeting seats are:

Precinct 1 (eight to be elected for three years)

Christa Anzalone-Russo, incumbent

Meredith Mason-Crow, incumbent

Ann Sera, incumbent

John Richard, incumbent

Amanda Lewis, incumbent

Roger Wilson, incumbent

Gregory Sawicki

Marilyn Gaglis

Enzo Rascionato

(one to be elected for two years)

Kathleen Duncan

Jennifer Ryan

Precinct 2 (eight to be elected for three years)

David Judelson, incumbent

Richard Rohan, incumbent

Brian Sogoloff, incumbent

Soumya Ganapathy, incumbent

Michelle Blumsack, incumbent

Michael Galvin, incumbent

Jay Melkonian, incumbent

(one to be elected for one-year)

Menina Widom

(one to be elected for two years)

Shukong Ou

Precinct 3 (eight to be elected for three years)

Lauren Costello, incumbent

Susan Lewis, incumbent

Michelle Bergstrom, incumbent

Joan Grenzeback, incumbent

Lance Grenzeback, incumbent

Elisa Jazan, incumbent

John Looney, incumbent

Heather Mango, incumbent

Vince Dixon

Theodore Michalski

(one to be elected for two years)

Meghan Sheehan

Lauren Kuzmak-Herrmann

Sarah Gannon

Precinct 4 (eight to be elected for three years)

Stephen Engel, incumbent

Susan Schwartz, incumbent

Steven Bonnell, incumbent

Brian McCarthy, incumbent

My Linh Troung, incumbent

Brian Vernaglia, incumbent

Jared Cumming

Precinct 5 (eight to be elected for three years)

Peter Cheimets, incumbent

Janice Dolan, incumbent

Mariano Goluboff, incumbent

Heidi Deleo, incumbent

Alan Field, incumbent

Daniel McGurl, incumbent

Charlene Band, incumbent

I-Ching Katie Scott

Kathryn Hughes

(one to be elected for one year)

Stefanie Mnayarji

Jason Roeder

Precinct 6 (eight to be elected for three years)

James Johnson, incumbent

Michael Bettencourt, incumbent

Richard Mucci, incumbent

Catherine Tomey, incumbent

Robert Colt, incumbent

Patrick Matteson

Taylor Tinmouth

Philip Frattaroli

(one to be elected for one-year)

No candidates have pulled papers

Precinct 7 (eight to be elected for three years)

Stephen Campbell, incumbent

Jean Jones, incumbent

Leigh Hurd, incumbent

Lauren L’Esperance, incumbent

Jennifer Haefeli

Megan Blackwell

Isobel Magee

Thomas Hopcroft

Brian Rowan

Precinct 8 (eight to be elected for three years)

Catherine Bauer, incumbent

Wei Chen, incumbent

Raegan McCain, incumbent

Alison Swallow, incumbent

Donald Bradford, incumbent

Russell Gay, incumbent

Rebecca Slisz, incumbent

Michael Creane

